Murphy: "General consensus" is that U.S. is heading toward downgrading COVID-19 to endemic

With the latest trends showing the COVID-19 omicron variant is continuing to trend down, Gov. Phil Murphy said “general consensus is we’re on a road from a pandemic to an endemic.”
Murphy was speaking in the wake Wednesday of the National Governors Meeting held Friday to Sunday, where discussions mostly focused on the pandemic.
“No one knows how straight the road is or how long it will take us, but the overwhelming sentiment on both sides of the aisle is we want to get to a place where we can live with this thing in as normal a fashion as possible,” Murphy said during his COVID briefing in Trenton.
Murphy's briefing ended abruptly during the questions portion due to an alarm going off in the War Memorial building.
Total hospitalizations have fallen by more than 30% since Jan. 23. There are still about 2,800 residents in the hospital with COVID-19 in the state, Murphy said.
There were 2,381 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in January. The total through Wednesday morning was 28,744.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said New Jersey is one of the top states in terms of vaccination rates.
New Jersey exceeded 50% of residents eligible for their booster shot. More than 76% have been fully vaccinated, with more than 90% having received their first dose.
“With more than 1,900 vaccine sites around the state, we have made the vaccine extremely accessible,” Persichilli said. “Now we need those who postponed their booster shots or second doses or third doses, if immunocompromised, to protect themselves, their families and communities by getting up to date with their vaccinations.”
Federal regulators are weighing an application by Pfizer to administer their vaccine to children under the age of 5.
“While a final decision may be several weeks away, this is obviously a development which is a good one and we will watch very closely,” Murphy said.
Note: Murphy took a moment at the beginning of his briefing to comment on Tuesday's news that more than a dozen Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country had received bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.
"Just an awful, awful, shameful thing to have happened," he said.
