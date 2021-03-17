Murphy extends COVID-19 public health emergency another month

State officials have extended the COVID-19 public health emergency another 30 days, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

The emergency was first put in place March 9, 2020. Within weeks, businesses were closed and the state's residents were under a stay-at-home order.

"Today's action means that we can continue our ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts while also vaccinating New Jersey residents as quickly and safely as possible," Murphy said. "I want to emphasize that the Department of Health's ability to regulate the distribution of the vaccination, especially, is linked to the declaration of a public health emergency."

Additionally, the governor signed an executive order lifting the prohibition of outdoor youth sports competitions beginning at 6 a.m. Friday. Attendees will be limited to players, coaches, officials and up to two parents or guardians per athlete.

"We continue to highly discourage any long-distance travel," Murphy said, "but as the weather begins to warm up and the outdoor sports season looks to start, I am pleased we can take this first step.

The state reported 3,590 new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 751,082, and 38 new deaths for a total of 21,530, with 2,515 probable COVID deaths.

As of 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 3,143,096 vaccine doses had been administered across the state, including 2,091,608 first doses and 1,051,018 second doses. Atlantic County has administered 102,888 doses, Cape May County 46,573 doses and Cumberland County 44,500 doses.

