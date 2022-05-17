Murphy declares baby formula emergency, signs anti-price gouging order

TRENTON — With New Jersey families facing difficulties obtaining baby formula due to the national shortage, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Tuesday declaring a state of emergency to activate state anti-price gouging laws, the Governor's Office said.

The Department of Health also released guidance for families facing challenges as a result of the shortage.

“To any retailer who may try to take advantage of vulnerable families during this shortage, let me be clear that this reprehensible action will not be tolerated,” Murphy said in a statement. "And to any New Jerseyan affected by this shortage, rest assured that my administration will do everything in our power to ensure families have access to the formula they need.”

Under the emergency order, an excessive increase in the pricing of a merchant’s supply of baby formula may be considered unlawful price gouging under the Consumer Fraud Act, the state said. The activation of these laws empowers the Division of Consumer Affairs to investigate reports of potential price gouging and take action to curb such practices. The division also will continue to monitor the marketplace for other predatory and unlawful practices, including the sale of expired or unauthorized formula.

"We want businesses and consumers to know the price gouging law is now in effect to ensure baby formula is not excessively priced anywhere it is offered or sold in the state,” said acting Attorney General Matt Platkin. "Individuals or merchants looking to make a profit by violating the law during the current state of emergency will face severe penalties.”

Under the order, all state departments and agencies are also authorized to take steps — such as issuing waivers, orders, directives or emergency regulations — to help ease supply chain issues in regards to formula, limit actions that would reduce the availability of formula and draw on federal resources to accomplish these goals.

Murphy also has spoken with the leaders of two major baby formula companies with a presence in New Jersey to emphasize the critical nature of the current situation, thank them for their commitment to increasing production capacity and offer assistance, the state said.

Understanding that low- and moderate-income families are particularly vulnerable to challenges resulting from the national shortage of formula, the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children is taking steps to ensure equitable access to formula.

WIC recently applied for a federal waiver that allows program participants to exchange their recalled formula at the store. Participants also can shop at other stores if their regular store does not have the supply of formula they need, the state said.

In anticipation of certain formulas being more difficult to obtain than others, WIC recently instituted formula substitutions so program participants can replace their formulas with other types of formula as dictated by their doctor.

The program is preparing to apply for two additional federal waivers, one of which would allow participants to receive a different brand of formula without a doctor’s note, the state said. The other waiver would further allow WIC participants to receive different forms and sizes of formula than they normally receive.

“The Department of Health remains committed to ensuring that families participating in the Women Infants and Children (WIC) program can access the nutritional support and resources needed to care for their infants,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “Feeding your infant during this shortage can be stressful. If you are in need of emotional support, your local maternal health consortia can connect you with counseling services, virtual support groups and other resources you may need.”

For guidance for families impacted by the shortage, details on how to file a complaint about suspected price gouging or unfair business practices related to the sale of baby formula, and other information about the shortage, visit nj.gov/babyformula.