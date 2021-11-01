Murphy, Ciattarelli touring NJ as campaign coming to close

TRENTON — In the closing hours of New Jersey's campaign for governor, Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is traveling the state touting the progressive accomplishments during his first term and Republican Jack Ciattarelli is also on tour railing against high property taxes and mask mandates in schools.

Murphy will be the first Democrat reelected in 44 years if he wins on Tuesday and the first person from the same party of the president to win in the off-year election in more than three decades. He's staked his chances on a substantial list of progressive laws he's signed: paid sick leave, a phased-in $15 minimum wage, higher taxes on the wealthy, taxpayer-financed community college and pre-kindergarten and more.

Democrats have strong advantages in New Jersey, where they have 1 million more registered voters than Republicans. Murphy has also led in public polls throughout the campaign.

Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member and small businessman, is trying to salvage the GOP's slumping performance in elections.