Murphy calls on Ciattarelli to concede, reduces COVID news conferences to once per week

Booster-shot uptake has also remained relatively low, with about 760,000 residents having received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

While Murphy took a positive posture about the pandemic, there remained concerns about what versions of the coronavirus might be in store for the state. New Jersey State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan noted how Europe had recently suffered a surge in infections propelled by the “delta-plus” variant of the coronavirus — another version of the delta variant, which is fueling the latest pandemic wave in the United States.

Tan noted that the delta-plus variant was not yet in the country, and emphasized there was no evidence that delta-plus further compromised the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Murphy said that coronavirus statistics overall were sufficiently encouraging that he would reduce how often the state holds COVID-19 news briefings from twice weekly to once weekly. The news conferences now will be on Mondays.

Looking beyond both the election and the pandemic, the governor took time to praise the newly passed federal infrastructure bill, which will likely be signed into law soon by President Joe Biden. Murphy praised the entire New Jersey congressional delegation for voting in favor of the bill, including GOP Reps. Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew.

Murphy said the bill would build new rail lines, including lines going under the Hudson to New York City. The state would also receive $12 billion to renovate its roads and bridges, while building new charging stations for electric vehicles.

