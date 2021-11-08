Murphy calls on Ciattarelli to concede, reduces COVID news conferences to once per week

Gov. Phil Murphy hosted his first COVID-19 news conference Monday after his narrower-than-expected reelection victory last week.
While Murphy focused on the state’s declining coronavirus cases, the governor could not entirely avoid discussing Election Day — and the loss of the state Senate president.
Prior to the Monday news conference in Trenton, the Murphy campaign released a statement asking that GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli concede the race. When asked about the statement by a reporter, Murphy noted that a Ciattarelli victory was now “mathematically impossible.”
“This thing was run fairly, it was run transparently, every vote will be counted, but when it’s mathematically impossible to win, I think it’s dangerous,” Murphy said on Ciattarelli’s reluctance to concede. “I think it’s bigger than winning or losing. It sort of gets to the question of what it is to be an American and to respect the institutions that we count on as a society, including democracy.”
On a video posted to his account on Twitter, Ciattarelli said that no candidate should declare victory or concede until “every legal vote is counted.” He also urged voters to be wary of conspiracy theories about widespread election fraud, promising voters “the election result will be legal and fair.” Ciattarelli has left open the possibility that he will ask for a recount.
Ciattarelli’s campaign acknowledged Monday that they don't believe there was fraud in this year's governor's election but his campaign attorney said the margin could shrink enough to warrant a recount.
Despite Murphy’s insistence that Ciattarelli concede, the governor refused to ask the same of longtime Senate President Steve Sweeney. The Democrat suffered a stunning upset reelection loss to GOP challenger Ed Durr, a truck driver who had spent only $2,300 on his campaign.
When asked a question about Sweeney’s potential replacement, Murphy appeared unready to acknowledge that Sweeney had lost.
“I don’t know his race in terms of the numbers of votes, but I think he thinks at least he does have a mathematical shot, we should have the respect to let that play out, I’ll leave it at that,” Murphy said.
The Associated Press called the race for Murphy on Wednesday, and declared that Sweeney had lost one day later.
Murphy also responded to reports that he had expressed support for Sen. Nick Scutari to replace Sweeney as senate president when the new legislative term begins. The governor maintained that he was not exerting influence over the internal senate process.
“This is not something for me to put my thumb on the scale, I’m not now, and I won’t,” Murphy said.
Hint of relaxed mask mandate
As the governor puts election season behind him, he is pointing to the state’s declining coronavirus infection rates over the last several weeks. There were 774 newly suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday and seven newly confirmed coronavirus deaths. There was also a 3.78% positivity rate and a rate or transmission, or Rt, of 1.00. An Rt equal to 1 indicates that coronavirus spread is holding at a steady rate.
Murphy credited the COVID-19 vaccines with tempering coronavirus spread in New Jersey, with over 6 million people in the state being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Some state vaccination efforts are still lagging, especially among children ages 5 to 11 — for whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a version of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine just last week.
Only about 9,100 children in that age group have been vaccinated. According to New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichilli, that number amounts to approximately 1.2% of children ages 5 to 11 in the state. Among older children, Persichilli said that 260,000 of the state’s 650,000 children ages 12 to 17 have yet to be vaccinated.
Despite the relatively low vaccination rates of New Jersey children, only 681 students and 113 staff members having been diagnosed with COVID-19 this school year. Murphy suggested that he may explore the relaxation of the state’s mask mandate in the future, potentially starting with older students who have higher vaccination rates.
Booster-shot uptake has also remained relatively low, with about 760,000 residents having received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
While Murphy took a positive posture about the pandemic, there remained concerns about what versions of the coronavirus might be in store for the state. New Jersey State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan noted how Europe had recently suffered a surge in infections propelled by the “delta-plus” variant of the coronavirus — another version of the delta variant, which is fueling the latest pandemic wave in the United States.
Tan noted that the delta-plus variant was not yet in the country, and emphasized there was no evidence that delta-plus further compromised the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Murphy said that coronavirus statistics overall were sufficiently encouraging that he would reduce how often the state holds COVID-19 news briefings from twice weekly to once weekly. The news conferences now will be on Mondays.
Looking beyond both the election and the pandemic, the governor took time to praise the newly passed federal infrastructure bill, which will likely be signed into law soon by President Joe Biden. Murphy praised the entire New Jersey congressional delegation for voting in favor of the bill, including GOP Reps. Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew.
Murphy said the bill would build new rail lines, including lines going under the Hudson to New York City. The state would also receive $12 billion to renovate its roads and bridges, while building new charging stations for electric vehicles.
