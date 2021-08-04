Murphy blasts vaccine protesters before signing bills for tenant relief, utility assistance

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second law makes confidential any court records regarding unpaid rent between March 9, 2020, and Aug. 3, 2021. It also prohibits landlords from taking this information into consideration when evaluating prospective tenants.

"We are at an inflection point," Murphy said at the news conference. "Our economy continues to recover; jobs continue to come back; hundreds of thousands of families are once again finding their footings. The last thing we want for them is to be punished anew by these past 17 months of uncertainty and struggle."

Under the new legislation, any tenant living under 120% of their county's median income will be protected from eviction for nonpayment of rent from March 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. In Hudson County, for example, a family with an income under $83,400 would qualify. This protection has no end date.

Those living under 80% of the median income will also be protected from eviction for nonpayment from Aug. 31 to Dec. 31, but they must certify their income, their inability to pay rent due to circumstances arising from the pandemic and their attempts to apply for rental assistance programs.