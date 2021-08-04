Murphy blasts vaccine protesters before signing bills for tenant relief, utility assistance

UNION CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy said home has given many a sense of security amid the uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, the governor signed two bills into law to help renters maintain that security.
Joined by community leaders and state and local officials in a neighborhood in Union City, Hudson County, Murphy committed $500 million to tenant relief and $250 million in utility assistance.
During his opening remarks, however, Murphy was heckled after continuing to urge residents to get vaccinated. Those opposing the governor's words couldn't be heard or seen on screen, but he quickly responded before getting back on track.
"You've lost your minds," he said to them from the podium. "You are the ultimate knuckleheads, and because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life. People are losing their life, and you have to know that. Look in the mirror."
Chants of "Murphy" then began in the crowd, and the governor pumped his fist in the air.
Under the law, unpaid rent cannot be used as grounds for eviction. Instead, it will be considered a civil debt that still must be paid at some point. Landlords seeking assistance will have to waive all late fees tied to unpaid rent during the pandemic.
The second law makes confidential any court records regarding unpaid rent between March 9, 2020, and Aug. 3, 2021. It also prohibits landlords from taking this information into consideration when evaluating prospective tenants.
"We are at an inflection point," Murphy said at the news conference. "Our economy continues to recover; jobs continue to come back; hundreds of thousands of families are once again finding their footings. The last thing we want for them is to be punished anew by these past 17 months of uncertainty and struggle."
Under the new legislation, any tenant living under 120% of their county's median income will be protected from eviction for nonpayment of rent from March 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021. In Hudson County, for example, a family with an income under $83,400 would qualify. This protection has no end date.
Those living under 80% of the median income will also be protected from eviction for nonpayment from Aug. 31 to Dec. 31, but they must certify their income, their inability to pay rent due to circumstances arising from the pandemic and their attempts to apply for rental assistance programs.
Accompanying the legislation will be the gradual winding down of the state's eviction moratorium "in a uniform way while protecting both the rights of good tenants and honest landlords," Murphy said. It will end for all foreclosures Nov. 15.
The new funding now put the state's total funding toward the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program and Eviction Prevention Program to more than $1.2 billion.
The bill providing relief received unanimous, bipartisan support from the Senate and Assembly, Union City Mayor Brian P. Stack said following Murphy's remarks.
"Which is not easy," Stack said. "The governor can tell you that. Just the Senate alone is tough."
After the conference, New Jersey Utilities Association President Tom Churchelow thanked the governor for the relief package.
"This new law provides sorely needed assistance to help pay down the well over $700 million in utility arrearages that exist in New Jersey," Churchelow said.
