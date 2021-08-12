 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More gun buyback events on the way, acting attorney general says
0 comments
top story

More gun buyback events on the way, acting attorney general says

{{featured_button_text}}
Guns for Cash in Atlantic City5483.JPG

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Capt. Kevin Hincks inspects two revolvers that were submitted at the Atlantic City Fire State No. 1 at 900 Atlantic Ave. on Saturday during the Guns for Cash buyback program.

 John Russo

They panic if a balloon pops. They hold dying family members. They push their wounded bodies to heal and scroll longingly through photos and videos of their lost loved ones. Behind the statistics and the political blame game over rising gun violence are the victims.

LAWRENCEVILLE — Nearly 1,000 guns were purchased from the community during buyback events in Atlantic City and three other New Jersey cities over the weekend, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said Thursday.

The four cities — Atlantic City, Newark, East Orange and Paterson — will soon be joined by seven more in an effort to stem gun violence across the state.

"Any one of these weapons, had they fallen into the wrong hands, could've resulted in a death or an injury," Bruck said. "It could've been found by a 6-year-old going through her parents' attic; it could've been found by a family member who is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis; it could've been found by someone who was burglarizing a home, looking for a weapon."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bruck made the announcement during a news conference at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville, Mercer County. In front of him was every weapon bought by the government Saturday, and behind him were prosecutors from Atlantic, Essex and Passaic counties.

Atlantic City interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos, who accompanied acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill, confirmed that 367 weapons were collected during Saturday's event in the resort.

"The response was overwhelming," Shill said. "We didn't expect the response we were gonna get. It was done in such a great way by the Atlantic City Police Department."

According to Bruck, the next round of buybacks will begin Oct. 23 in Bergen, Camden, Cumberland, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth and Somerset counties.

+1 
Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck

Bruck

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco to require vaccination proof indoors

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News