In a bipartisan move, U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., joined with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas on Wednesday to introduce a bill to help families of terrorism victims sue foreign sponsors of terrorism.
Called the Ensuring Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act, Menendez said in a news release the bill would close loopholes in the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act.
“This effort will ensure that U.S. victims of terrorism and their family members are able to seek justice in a court of law as Congress intended," Menendez said.
“There are few days in a nation’s history that truly redefine its way of life,” Van Drew said. “September 11th, 2001, was one of those days for our nation. Despite the gravity and impact of that day, the families of those who tragically lost their lives have been unable to hold the perpetrators who took their loved ones from them accountable. This bill will ensure that the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act can truly fulfill its goal of delivering justice for American victims of terror.”
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.