In a bipartisan move, U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., joined with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas on Wednesday to introduce a bill to help families of terrorism victims sue foreign sponsors of terrorism.

“There are few days in a nation’s history that truly redefine its way of life,” Van Drew said. “September 11th, 2001, was one of those days for our nation. Despite the gravity and impact of that day, the families of those who tragically lost their lives have been unable to hold the perpetrators who took their loved ones from them accountable. This bill will ensure that the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act can truly fulfill its goal of delivering justice for American victims of terror.”