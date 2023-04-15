The League of Women Voters of Atlantic County is hosting a Zoom information session by Voter Choice NJ on ranked-choice voting at 6 p.m. April 26.
In ranked-choice voting, voters rank candidates in order of preference, according to Voter Choice NJ.
“If any candidate has a majority (more than half) of the first-preference votes, then that candidate is elected. Otherwise, the RCV process builds a majority by eliminating the candidate with the lowest number of votes and transferring votes cast for the eliminated candidate to the voters’ next preference, repeating the process until one candidate has a majority of the votes,” the Voter Choice NJ web site says.
The group was formed to promote electoral reform, including ranked-choice voting, to “increase the range of choice on the ballot, produce fairer outcomes, and increase voter participation.”
To register, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf4SiRrOkQPMFx6c8POwSBW5dSeoRE39TIqkRf8Vp_fqZLeug/viewform/
