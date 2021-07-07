Jeff Van Drew was always a 'confounding figure' in New Jersey politics. Switching parties hasn't changed that.

+2 New veterans clinic in Northfield to be ready by 2023 NORTHFIELD — A long-awaited new and larger Atlantic County veterans clinic will be built nea…

Van Drew's 2019 switch after decades as a Democrat drew national attention. But Van Drew said last week that South Jersey voters know him for an independent streak dating to his days as a pro-gun Democrat in the state Legislature. In Congress, he said, he votes based on what most of his constituents want.

"Most Americans are either a little left of center or a little right of center. They really are," he said. "Some people would have you believe it isn't like that, but I don't accept that."

Voteview, which rates lawmakers' votes on a liberal-to-conservative spectrum, said Van Drew's record is more liberal than 98% of his fellow Republicans during the current Congress and more conservative than 52% of the House overall. Those figures were similar for his first term.

"He's always been a confounding figure in this way, because his opponents don't know how to pigeonhole him," said Chris Russell, a longtime GOP strategist who used to work on campaigns against Van Drew. "He was difficult to beat as a Democrat, and now that the shoe's on the other foot, it's the same. Republicans have embraced him, independents have stuck with him and the Democrats who freaked out and left him, he'd probably say good riddance."

Some of Van Drew's Democratic colleagues say he's gone too far.