Jan. 6 hearings not changing public's mind on Trump, poll finds

Months of hearings by the House Jan. 6 Committee have failed to change public opinion on former President Donald Trump and the events at the Capitol that day when crowds broke in and lawmakers fled, according to the latest Monmouth University poll.

Trump’s favorability rating is almost identical now to his rating immediately after the 2020 election, the poll found, and 4 in 10 Americans would lean toward Trump running again in 2024.

“As we have seen from the success of Trump-endorsed candidates in recent primaries, he continues to hold sway over a large portion of the Republican base. That doesn’t necessarily make him a shoo-in for the nomination in 2024, but he remains a formidable presence,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The telephone poll of 808 adults in the United States was conducted from July 28 to Aug. 1. The results reported have a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points, according to the polling institute.

“When we released our June poll, I said the committee was preaching to the choir. These current results suggest they haven’t recruited any new singers since then,” Murray said.

Overall, 40% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Trump and 50% have an unfavorable opinion.

More than 8 in 10 Republicans hold a positive view of Trump, including 57% who have a very favorable opinion of him. All these numbers are virtually unchanged from November 2020, the polling institute reported.

About 23% said they would definitely vote for Trump, and 17% said they would probably vote for Trump if he ran again in 2024.

At the other end of the spectrum, 48% said they definitely would not vote for Trump and another 8% would probably not support him.

Among Republicans, 62% would definitely back Trump and 23% would probably vote for him.

Overall, just 8% of Americans say the hearings have changed their mind about the Capitol incident, slightly more than the 6% who said the same in June.

About 6 in 10 Americans have been following the House committee hearings a lot (23%) or a little (38%). By party, however, just 12% of Republicans are paying a lot of attention, compared with 37% of Democrats.

The poll found that 38% of respondents consider Trump directly responsible for what happened on Jan. 6, compared with 42% in late June.

Another 26% said Trump is not directly responsible but he encouraged those involved, and 32% say Trump did nothing wrong regarding Jan. 6. Those results were 25% and 30%, respectively, in June, according to the polling institute.

Among Republicans, just 5% said Trump is directly responsible and 23% said he encouraged those involved.

Asked how to describe the incident at the Capitol, 64% said “riot” is appropriate and 52% said “insurrection” is appropriate, while 35% said it is appropriate to call it a legitimate protest.

Those results are within one or two points of the Monmouth poll taken six weeks ago, after the first five public hearings, according to the polling institute.

Almost one-third of respondents (29%) — and 61% of Republicans — continue to believe Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election due to voter fraud, which is unchanged from the June poll.

About 41% of respondents (73% of Democrats) favor charging Trump with crimes related to his involvement in Jan. 6, while 34% are opposed (66% of Republicans). Another 25% are unsure.

Views of the American system as a whole have rebounded slightly from June. Currently, 42% of the public describes our system of government as basically sound. This number stood at 36% six weeks ago, having declined from 55% in February 2020 and from 44% in January 2021, a few weeks after the Capitol riot.

Four decades ago, 62% said the American system was sound.