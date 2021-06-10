Jack Ciattarelli wants to make his campaign against Phil Murphy about who the real 'Jersey guy' is

"The terrain is tough for a Republican in New Jersey, but the continued high cost of living and high taxes show that we're not improving," Davis said. "Historic trends dictate that we're going to have a Republican governor this year, and I think it's because people realize, 'Oh yeah, this is what a Democrat does.'"

Ciattarelli, an entrepreneur who founded a medical publishing company, is campaigning with a pledge to lower taxes and address the state's long-standing financial problems. He described himself Tuesday as a "Reagan Republican" and "Lincoln Republican," saying he "believes in tolerance, mutual respect, and the power and beauty of diversity."

Democratic strategist Joshua Henne said Ciattarelli's more conservative positions, like his opposition to a minimum-wage hike, are out of step with an electorate that now broadly supports progressive policies like raising wages, gun control and taxing the rich. And Murphy has achievements on all those fronts from his first term that he can use to campaign for a second.

"Ciattarelli can brand himself however he wants, but his views are simply out of the mainstream when it comes to what matters to New Jersey voters," Henne said.