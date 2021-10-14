IRS allows New Jersey residents hurt by Hurricane Ida until Jan. 3 to file

"The last thing anyone impacted by that disaster needs right now is to be incurring late penalties," said Eric Bronnenkant, head of tax at Betterment, an online wealth management company.

He suggested late filers also seek to obtain any stimulus payments for which they have yet to file.

The IRS will waive the usual fees and requests for copies of tax returns. Taxpayers should put the disaster designation "New Jersey — Hurricane Ida" in bold letters at the top of Form 4506, Request for Copy of Tax Return, and submit it to the IRS.

The IRS disaster relief page has details on other returns, payments and tax-related actions qualifying for the additional time.

What if you live outside those counties? You can still get the relief, providing you can document storm damage. Affected taxpayers who reside or have a business in a disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request the same extension.

As of early October, the IRS was still behind in processing returns.