How your lawmakers voted this week

Approving $900 billion for COVID-19 relief: Voting 359 for and 53 against, the House on Monday approved a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that would start delivering benefits immediately. The measure (HR 133) includes onetime payments of $600 to those with incomes under $75,000 and of $1,200 to couples earning less than $150,000; $300 per week through March 14 in added jobless benefits for laid-off employees as well as gig economy workers and the self-employed; $284 billion in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans for businesses with fewer than 300 workers that retain or reinstate employees; an expansion of PPP to include newspapers, radio and TV broadcasters, religious institutions and nonprofits; $82 billion for K-12 and post-secondary education with a focus on making classrooms COVID-free; tax credits for employers granting paid sick leave; and expanded earned-income and child tax credits for low-income families impacted by the pandemic. In addition, the bill would put an end to surprise billing for emergency and out-of-network medical care. The bill was sent to the Senate after being joined with a $1.4 trillion measure to fund the government through September.