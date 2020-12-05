How your lawmakers voted this week

HOUSE

Legalizing marijuana under federal law: Voting 228-164, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 3884) that would allow marijuana to be used legally for medicinal and recreational purposes under federal law while allowing states to continue to set their own marijuana policies. The bill would federally decriminalize marijuana, or cannabis, by removing it from the 1970 Controlled Substances Act, which outlaws possession, sale and cultivation and imposes stiff fines and potential jail time for all but the most minor offenses. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: No

Andy Kim, D-3rd: Yes

Authorizing marijuana workplace testing: Voting 174-218, the House on Friday defeated a Republican measure guaranteeing that employers, under the terms of HR 3884 (above), would have the right to test job applicants and employees for marijuana impairment to ensure the safety of the workplace. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Van Drew: Yes

Kim: No

SENATE