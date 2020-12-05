How your lawmakers voted this week

HOUSE
Legalizing marijuana under federal law: Voting 228-164, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 3884) that would allow marijuana to be used legally for medicinal and recreational purposes under federal law while allowing states to continue to set their own marijuana policies. The bill would federally decriminalize marijuana, or cannabis, by removing it from the 1970 Controlled Substances Act, which outlaws possession, sale and cultivation and imposes stiff fines and potential jail time for all but the most minor offenses. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: No
Andy Kim, D-3rd: Yes
Authorizing marijuana workplace testing: Voting 174-218, the House on Friday defeated a Republican measure guaranteeing that employers, under the terms of HR 3884 (above), would have the right to test job applicants and employees for marijuana impairment to ensure the safety of the workplace. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Van Drew: Yes
Kim: No
SENATE
Speeding ALS disability benefits: Voting 96-1, the Senate on Wednesday passed a bill (S 578) that would enable victims of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease) to start receiving Social Security disability benefits at the time of their diagnosis. This would waive the statutory five-month wait period for receiving Old Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance benefits. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Robert Menendez, D: Yes
Cory Booker, D: Yes
Confirming Federal Reserve governor: Voting 48-47, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Christopher J. Waller, 61, for a term on the Federal Reserve System board of governors due to expire in January 2030. Waller had been executive vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. His confirmation leaves one vacancy on the seven-member board. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: No
Booker: No
Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
