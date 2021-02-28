How your lawmakers voted last week

Approving $1.9 Trillion in Virus Relief: Voting 219-212, the House on Saturday approved a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package (HR 1319) that would expand unemployment benefits by $400 per week from March 14 through Aug. 29; deliver payments of $1,400 per person to individuals earning up to $75,000 and couples up to $150,000; raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 per hour by 2025; permanently expand the Child Tax Credit in a way that could reduce child poverty by up to 40%; expand Paycheck Protection Program benefits for small businesses and nonprofits; establish a $25 billion grant program for the restaurant industry; increase Affordable Care Act premium subsidies for a large number of the uninsured; fund the reopening of K-12 schools; and deliver $350 billion to state, county, city, tribal and territorial governments. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.