How your lawmakers voted last week
How your lawmakers voted last week

Chief: Police heeded Capitol attack warnings but overwhelmed

Fencing and razor wire surrounds the perimeter of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

HOUSE

Approving $1.9 Trillion in Virus Relief: Voting 219-212, the House on Saturday approved a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package (HR 1319) that would expand unemployment benefits by $400 per week from March 14 through Aug. 29; deliver payments of $1,400 per person to individuals earning up to $75,000 and couples up to $150,000; raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 per hour by 2025; permanently expand the Child Tax Credit in a way that could reduce child poverty by up to 40%; expand Paycheck Protection Program benefits for small businesses and nonprofits; establish a $25 billion grant program for the restaurant industry; increase Affordable Care Act premium subsidies for a large number of the uninsured; fund the reopening of K-12 schools; and deliver $350 billion to state, county, city, tribal and territorial governments. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO

Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES

Outlawing Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation: Voting 224-206, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 5) that would expand the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Fair Housing Act of 1968 to protect LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) individuals against discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. The proposed Equality Act also would expand the Civil Rights Act's listing of public accommodations to include retail stores, banks and transportation and health care services, and it would designate sexual characteristics as a protected class in public accommodations. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Van Drew, R-2nd: NO

Kim, D-3rd: YES

Protecting Grand Canyon, Wilderness: Voting 227-200, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 803) that would protect more than 3 million acres of public land in Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Colorado as wilderness while putting a permanent ban on uranium mining claims on 1.2 million acres of federally owned land surrounding Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Van Drew: YES

Kim: YES

Blocking Biden Energy Orders: Voting 204-221, the House on Friday defeated a Republican bid to prevent HR 803 (above) from becoming law until after President Joe Biden has rescinded executive orders aimed at transforming the U.S. energy economy over the next three decades from one based on fossil fuels to clean energy. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Van Drew: YES

Kim: NO

SENATE

Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy: Voting 64-35, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Jennifer M. Granholm, 62, as secretary of energy. She was the first female governor of Michigan and also served as Michigan's attorney general, the first woman to hold that post. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: YES

Thomas Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture: Voting 92-7, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Thomas J. Vilsack, 70, as secretary of agriculture. A former governor of Iowa, he served as agriculture secretary throughout both terms of the Barack Obama presidency. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United Nations Envoy: Voting 78-21, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Linda Thomas-Greenfield, 68, as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. A 35-year veteran of the Foreign Service, she served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs under former President Barack Obama. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Source: Richard G. Thomas, Voterama in Congress

