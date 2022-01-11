Guardian, Swift sworn in to Assembly, ready to work on state's affordability

Republican team gives LD2 united voice for first time in 15 years For the past 15 years, the highly competitive 2nd legislative district has sent a mix of Rep…

“All the new members were up on stage and current members in the audience,” said Swift, a Margate lawyer. “They individually swore in all 16 new members.”

Each member was allowed to bring 10 people. Swift brought her three kids, her husband and some other relatives.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everyone was very nice, saying they want to work together,” Swift said. “I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running, working with Vince (Polistina) and Don (Guardian), to be a strong voice for people in South Jersey as well as the state. Everybody is ready to get to work and get things done. We need it."

Torrissi, owner of Torrissi Transport, a trucking company with more than 400 trucks, said Hammonton has a lot in common with the rural communities in the 8th District. His family had a farm in Blue Anchor, Camden County, he said.

"We are in Atlantic County, but we have a different mentality with farms and Pinelands as opposed to the shore," Torrissi said. "We have similar issues up here."

All three new legislators said they are waiting to receive their committee assignments and have yet to see details of the legislative calendar and whether it will be in person or partly virtual because of COVID-19.