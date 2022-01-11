 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guardian, Swift sworn in to Assembly, ready to work on state's affordability
Guardian, Swift sworn in to Assembly, ready to work on state's affordability

Atlantic County’s new Republican Assembly members, Claire Swift and Don Guardian, made the trip to Trenton on Tuesday to get sworn in as state legislators for the 2022-23 legislative session.

So did Assemblyman Michael Torrissi, R-Burlington, Camden, Atlantic. Hammonton, where Torrissi was a Republican councilman, is the only Atlantic County town in the 8th Legislative District.

"It was like going to college. You were excited to go but didn’t know exactly what to expect," said Guardian, the former mayor of Atlantic City and former business administrator in Toms River, said as he drove home. "It was very positive."

State Sen. Nicholas Scutari was elected the first new Senate president in 12 years, succeeding fellow Democrat Steve Sweeney, who lost reelection to Republican Ed Durr in November. Taking office along with Scutari was new Majority Leader Sen. Teresa Ruiz, who said she is the first Latina to occupy the post.

In separate ceremonies, all 40 members of the Senate and 80 members of the Assembly were sworn in, with Democrats keeping their majority, though at slimmer margins.

Scutari said the public is tired of COVID-19 isolation and political polarization and residents want lawmakers to focus on economic and academic recovery, a nod to the small businesses that have shuttered and rising prices as well as the upheaval in schools affecting students and parents.

“It is not lost on most of us in this chamber today that as a state, as a country and a world people feel tired — tired of feeling scare, tired of feeling isolated, tired of having their jobs, their schools and their social enjoyment restricted and tired of the polarization," he said. “I believe our residents want to see a pathway forward."

The specter of the coronavirus hung over the swearing-in ceremonies, with lawmakers in masks, surrounded by see-through barriers and subject to testing or vaccine-proof mandates to enter the premises.

Guardian said everyone had to show proof of vaccination to get in, but also had to take a rapid COVID-19 test.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin participated virtually, as he did during the last voting session Monday, as he has tested positive for the coronavirus, he has said.

"We are all used to those rules," Guardian said of the COVID precautions.

The ceremony for the Assembly took place in the War Memorial near the Statehouse, Swift said.

“All the new members were up on stage and current members in the audience,” said Swift, a Margate lawyer. “They individually swore in all 16 new members.”

Each member was allowed to bring 10 people. Swift brought her three kids, her husband and some other relatives.

“Everyone was very nice, saying they want to work together,” Swift said. “I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running, working with Vince (Polistina) and Don (Guardian), to be a strong voice for people in South Jersey as well as the state. Everybody is ready to get to work and get things done. We need it."

Torrissi, owner of Torrissi Transport, a trucking company with more than 400 trucks, said Hammonton has a lot in common with the rural communities in the 8th District. His family had a farm in Blue Anchor, Camden County, he said.

"We are in Atlantic County, but we have a different mentality with farms and Pinelands as opposed to the shore," Torrissi said. "We have similar issues up here."

All three new legislators said they are waiting to receive their committee assignments and have yet to see details of the legislative calendar and whether it will be in person or partly virtual because of COVID-19.

Both Guardian and Swift said it seemed members on both sides of the aisle are aware of how important it is to make New Jersey more affordable by controlling property taxes and creating and retaining jobs.

The two are opening an office at Montpelier and Atlantic avenues in Atlantic City, Guardian said. There will be full-time English, Spanish and Mandarin speakers on site, he said.

"We are working on Bengali, Urdu and Vietnamese," Guardian said, "at least one day a week."

Swift said her priorities will be providing good constituent services, especially to help with the problems residents are having with unemployment and motor vehicle issues.

"Based on the 30 to 40 calls the senator (Polistina, R-Atlantic) gets a day, they are almost all related to unemployment and getting driver's licenses, registrations and other motor vehicle issues," Guardian said.

Swift is used to driving to Trenton, she said, after working for the state Attorney General's Office for a time.

"We took the parkway to Exit 58, then through the Pinelands on the way up," Swift said. "The kids loved the adventure. We were talking about the Jersey Devil."

Her children are Jack, 11, and twins Anthony and Claire, 9.

"You could really feel part of the history over the last 200 years of the Assembly being sworn in," Guardian said. "People were very cordial, both Republicans and Democrats."

Monday was the final day of the 2020-21 legislative session, and of the terms of Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, who lost to Swift and Guardian in November.

In the Senate, Democrats now hold 24 Senate spots to the GOP’s 14. That’s down from 25-15 in the previous session. In the Assembly, the Democrats have 46 seats to the Republicans’ 34. Democrats previously had a 52-28 seat advantage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

