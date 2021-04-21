Gov. Phil Murphy will release guidance for reopening the state next week

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy plans to release guidance for reopening the state next week, he said Wednesday.
“Assuming our numbers continue to go in the right direction,” Murphy said during a COVID-19 media briefing, “we’re going to give a pretty significant amount of guidance by early to mid next week.”
Murphy compared the incoming guidance to how the state let residents know when they were eligible for the vaccine in advance.
“It’s a similar principal to why we want to give people a signal of when they could get vaccinated even though we knew there was a supply/demand imbalance,” Murphy said. “Because it gives people peace of mind, I know I’m up on a certain date, I know Johnny or Sally’s graduation is going to be able to take place under the following circumstances.”
The state will continue to open up incrementally as it has since the pandemic began, he said.
“If we think there’s an opportunity to do something bolder than incremental, we’ll do it,” Murphy said. “But our reality does not suggest that at the moment.”
New Jersey announced 2,961 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, as well as 46 new deaths, for updated totals of 865,733 cases and 22,660 deaths.
Currently, restaurants, gyms and other businesses are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
The state’s vaccine rollout continues with 6.2 million doses administered and nearly 2.6 million residents considered fully vaccinated.
Dr. Edward Lifshitz, medical director for the state Department of Health, said the state has seen progress in getting its older population inoculated.
“Eighty-three percent of those age 65 to 79 have received at least one dose,” Lifshitz said. “Seventy-six percent of those 80 and older have received at least one dose.”
Lifshitz said the numbers for younger age groups are also growing with 62% of residents ages 50 to 64, 46% of residents ages 30 to 49 and 27% of residents ages 16 to 29 having received at least one dose.
Asked whether the vaccine has shown to be effective, Lifshitz said it has.
“If you compare case rates in our oldest population, the people who have been able to get the vaccine for the longest amount of time, you’ve seen them drop dramatically compared to those age groups who haven’t been eligible to get it,” Lifshitz said.
