Gov. Phil Murphy on waking up from surgery a year ago — just as coronavirus hit the state

Murphy's cancer diagnosis was "a complete and utter out-of-body experience," his wife, first lady Tammy Murphy, recalled Wednesday. She was concerned not just with her husband's health but with how the procedure could affect his ability to govern at a crucial time.

The surgery was held less than a month before the state suspended elective procedures in hospitals. Had the tumor been found later, Murphy said, his elective operation would have been postponed. He stood by the decision to halt those procedures, given the mounting hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients around the state.

"It did inform for me the importance of reopening those surgeries," he said of his experience.

As he was in surgery that day in March, Tammy Murphy's phone lit up with messages and calls from other state officials who were tracking the virus. With the news of the state's first confirmed case, she realized Murphy would have to be back on his feet sooner than planned.

"If he was functionally capable of going back to work, it was the right thing to do," she said.

The operation was successful, and Murphy has remained cancer-free.