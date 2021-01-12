Gov. Murphy's coronavirus response put him in spotlight. Can it help lift him to reelection?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Though Republican strongholds remain in parts of the state, registered Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans in New Jersey, and Biden beat Trump there by more than 15 percentage points. But Chris Russell, a GOP strategist working on Ciattarelli's campaign, said Murphy's higher profile won't be a universal asset. Business owners and parents of schoolchildren lost patience as 2020 wore on, he said, and many are now questioning the science behind Murphy's restrictions.

"There's a lot of voters who are going to think that he did the right thing initially but has since overstepped that authority," Russell said. "All the people who voted for Biden, it's a mistake to assume those votes are locked down for Murphy. People will be looking for outlets to their frustration, and they're going to have the opportunity to make a difference on the ballot."

Former U.S. Sen. Robert Torricelli, a Democrat who represented New Jersey for 20 years in Congress, said that in a "toxic" political climate, the pandemic gave Murphy a platform to showcase leadership skills that helped him build support.

"COVID was a make-or-break moment for governors, and the Trump administration was a tremendous unifier," Torricelli said. "What might have been seen as difficulties for him have faded away, and he now leads a largely united Democratic Party."