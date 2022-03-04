 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Murphy holding last COVID-19 briefing Friday

Virus Outbreak New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks to reporters during a briefing in Trenton, N.J., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Murphy announced plans Monday to lift the statewide COVID-19 mask requirement in schools a month from now because of the rapid easing of the omicron surge, calling the move "a huge step back to normalcy for our kids."

 Seth Wenig - staff, AP

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his last COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon as coronavirus cases continue to dwindle.

New Jersey will continue to update the public on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations rates moving forward, Murphy said last week. 

The Murphy administration's decision to end the weekly briefings was made because of decreasing caseloads as the state and U.S. come out of a heavy winter surge of COVID-19 infections fueled by the omicron variant.

In-school mask mandates are also going away Monday. Districts will be able to self-govern masking requirements based on COVID-19 activity in their communities.

Murphy's press briefings on the coronavirus started two years ago.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

