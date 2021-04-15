Gov. Murphy extends COVID-19 public health emergency in New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy visited Atlantic City to receive his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and to sign a bill providing $35 million in federal pandemic funds to the bar and restaurant industry April 9.
Molly Shelly / Staff Writer
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed an executive order extending the state's public health emergency an additional month.
Murphy has extended the order every month since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.
“Our vaccination program is expanding vigorously and quickly, but COVID-19 remains a threat to New Jerseyans,” Murphy said in a statement. “As we move to extend vaccine eligibility to all residents of our state, the need for all available resources could not be more important."
Executive Order No. 235 extends all executive orders issued under the governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act.
It also extends all actions taken by any executive branch departments and agencies in response to the public health emergency presented by the pandemic.
New Jersey has recorded 848,566 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, as well as 22,461 deaths. It has administered 5,738,571 doses of COVID vaccine, and 2,334,968 people are fully vaccinated.
GALLERY: Gov. Phil Murphy visits Atlantic City
Gov. Phil Murphy
Gov. Phil Murphy visited Atlantic City to receive his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and to sign a bill providing $35 million in federal pandemic funds to the bar and restaurant industry on Friday, April 9, 2021. Murphy and his wife, Tammy, both were given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot, and will have to come back to Atlantic City in about 21 days to get the second, the governor said. (Molly Shelly/Staff Writer)
Molly Shelly / Staff Writer
Gov. Phil Murphy
Gov. Phil Murphy visited Atlantic City to receive his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and to sign a bill providing $35 million in federal pandemic funds to the bar and restaurant industry April 9.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com
