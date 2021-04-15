Gov. Murphy extends COVID-19 public health emergency in New Jersey

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed an executive order extending the state's public health emergency an additional month.

Murphy has extended the order every month since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

+4 Murphy comes to Atlantic City to sign restaurant aid bill, get vaccinated ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill to provide $35 million in federal fu…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our vaccination program is expanding vigorously and quickly, but COVID-19 remains a threat to New Jerseyans,” Murphy said in a statement. “As we move to extend vaccine eligibility to all residents of our state, the need for all available resources could not be more important."

Executive Order No. 235 extends all executive orders issued under the governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act.

It also extends all actions taken by any executive branch departments and agencies in response to the public health emergency presented by the pandemic.

New Jersey has recorded 848,566 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, as well as 22,461 deaths. It has administered 5,738,571 doses of COVID vaccine, and 2,334,968 people are fully vaccinated.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com Twitter@ACPressJackson

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.