 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Murphy extends COVID-19 public health emergency in New Jersey
0 comments
top story

Gov. Murphy extends COVID-19 public health emergency in New Jersey

{{featured_button_text}}
Gov. Phil Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy visited Atlantic City to receive his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and to sign a bill providing $35 million in federal pandemic funds to the bar and restaurant industry April 9.

 Molly Shelly / Staff Writer

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed an executive order extending the state's public health emergency an additional month.

Murphy has extended the order every month since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Our vaccination program is expanding vigorously and quickly, but COVID-19 remains a threat to New Jerseyans,” Murphy said in a statement. “As we move to extend vaccine eligibility to all residents of our state, the need for all available resources could not be more important."

Executive Order No. 235 extends all executive orders issued under the governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act.

It also extends all actions taken by any executive branch departments and agencies in response to the public health emergency presented by the pandemic.

New Jersey has recorded 848,566 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, as well as 22,461 deaths. It has administered 5,738,571 doses of COVID vaccine, and 2,334,968 people are fully vaccinated.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News