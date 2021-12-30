GOP gains top a year of change in New Jersey politics

In a year full of political upsets, head-scratching decisions and momentous changes in the way elections are run , some events still stand out as the highlights of 2021.

“To me, the biggest story of the year was the red wave of the election. Very few people expected it,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

Overall, Republicans picked up six seats in the Assembly and one in the state Senate, with the most gains in South Jersey, giving the GOP a path out of the New Jersey political wilderness after many years, Froonjian said.

In 2022, Democrats will still have a majority, but it will be smaller. They will hold 24 of the 40 seats in the Senate (down from 25 this year), and 46 of the 80 seats in the Assembly (down from 52).

The wave swept even powerful state Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, out of office. Defeating him was truck driver Edward Durr, of Logan Township, Gloucester County, who has run for office before but never gotten a major party nomination or won a race.