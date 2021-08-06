'Enough is enough': Gov. Murphy's outburst was the latest sign of rising anger over pandemic divide

Judge adopts Cumberland County jail special master reports CAMDEN — A cleaner the Cumberland County Jail is using to disinfect against COVID-19 is inef…

The delta surge has led to an increase in new vaccinations. Nearly 864,000 people were vaccinated in the United States on Wednesday.

But inoculating more people as quickly as possible remains urgent, key to protecting them from serious illness, hospitalization, or death and cutting down the virus' ability to spread and mutate, scientists say.

Among vaccinated people, said Burlington County Health Director Herb Conaway, "you're hearing this expression of dismay, a little bit of anger, angst."

In part, that's because "it's more than just about the individual, it's about the public health," said epidemiologist Chrysan Cronin, a Muhlenberg College professor. "We don't let people make personal decisions on whether or not they want to drink and drive. ... So why would we allow them to make a personal decision about being vaccinated or not being vaccinated when they can cause potential harm, illness and death?"

Anger among vaccinated people, experts said, is aimed at those who choose to decline the shot, not the segments of the population that still have barriers to access, need assistance, experience systemic inequity or can't be vaccinated due to medical conditions.

