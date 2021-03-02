Election officials concerned about cost of early voting bill

The state Assembly passed a bill Monday to establish early machine voting in New Jersey, despite election officials' concerns that the state is not providing enough funding and if passed, the law may be an unfunded mandate that violates the state constitution.

According to the New Jersey Association of Counties, the $2 million funding in the bill would only pay for printing ballots on demand. That's the system that allows the few early voting places in each county to be able to immediately print any of the county's ballots, since voters may go to any early voting site in their county.

The bill would require each county to set up at least three designated early voting locations, with the number based on population. Atlantic County would need five, and Cape May and Cumberland counties would require three.

The funding, however, "would not address the substantial costs associated with purchasing new voting machines, E-poll books and more," the Association of Counties said.

"Although it appears Gov. Murphy has allocated $20 million in the Fiscal Year 2022 State Budget to address in-person early voting expenses, that figure will undoubtedly fall far short of what it will ultimately cost to implement," the group said, citing its own preliminary estimates and a fiscal analysis by the state Office of Legislative Services.

