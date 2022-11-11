Cumberland County voters deliver county commission to GOP

In Cumberland County, registered Democrats far outnumber registered Republicans, yet the GOP just became the majority on its commissioner board.

On top of that, the county also voted to re-elect U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who won by 13 percentage points over challenger Tim Alexander.

At the county level, Republican Commissioner Douglas Albrecht was re-elected and Republican Victoria "Tori" Groestsch-Lods elected Tuesday, defeating incumbent Democrat Darlene Barber and Democratic challenger Priscilla Ocasio- Jiménez. The Republican majority is now 4-3.

"We only had (a Republican majority there) for one year before," said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who won defeated Alexander, of Galloway Township.

On Election Day, there were 33,528 registered Democrats and 23,529 registered Republicans in Cumberland County, according to state voter registration records. Unaffiliated voters made up the largest bloc at 38,110.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, deserves a lot of the credit, said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

"I think it’s Mike Testa's county now," Froonjian said.

Controversy surrounding Democratic commissioners' handling of issues at the Cumberland County jail, as well as other issues, also helped the GOP gain control of the county board.

Testa, a Vineland attorney and head of the Cumberland County GOP, said Friday that it's the first time in 40 years that Republicans will have the majority for more than one year. The Democrats don't get another shot at taking it back until 2024.

Testa has shepherded his all-GOP 1st Legislative team of Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Eric Simonsen to victory twice now — both in 2019 and 2021.

Their win against an incumbent team of Democrats in 2019 is considered the start of the Red Wave in South Jersey. The wave hit a high point in 2021 when an unknown Republican truck driver named Edward Durr unexpectedly defeated longtime Democratic state Senate Speaker Steve Sweeney, D-Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem, in the 3rd Legislative District.

Joining Durr in office were Republican Assemblywomen Beth Sawyer and Bethanne McCarthy Patrick.

Overall in 2021, Republicans picked up six seats in the Assembly and one in the state Senate, with the most gains in South Jersey, giving the GOP a path out of the New Jersey political wilderness after many years, Froonjian said at the time.

In this election, Van Drew also won Democrat-heavy Gloucester County by 10 points. In Democratic-leaning Atlantic County, Van Drew won by 23 percentage points, and, more startingly, 33 points in a section of Republican-heavy Ocean County.

While Van Drew won Gloucester County, the county commissioner board there stayed firmly Democratic.

"They were afraid they were going to lose the County Clerk and commissioner seats, but they all held on," Froonjian said. "It was a fear based on Sweeney’s experience last year. This was a sign of the regular rules of politics and gravity starting to apply again."

There are about 27,000 more Democrats than Republicans registered in Gloucester County, he said.

It looks like what happened last year was a special situation, Froonjian said of Sweeney's unexpected loss.

"Last year after Durr won and the rest of South Jersey went Republican, people wondered if there was a real paradigm shift in Gloucester County," Froonjian said. "This shows there was something specific with Sweeney and that now they are back to some normalcy. The Democratic majority won, incumbents won. It doesn't so much look that Gloucester County has shifted into Republican territory.

"And that could affect next year's legislative elections," Froonjian said.