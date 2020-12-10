Contentious NJ river terminal to export fracked Pa. natural gas gets final approval

The DRBC in 2017 approved construction of the first dock on the site, and the commission last year voted unanimously to approve the larger second wharf, which will allow larger ships to berth at the site. The second dock also received permits from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

But the Delaware Riverkeeper Network said last year's process did not allow sufficient public input, so the DRBC put its decision on hold and ordered a more thorough review in 2020, including an eight-day hearing in May where 13 expert witnesses appeared.

The hearing officer, John B. Kelly, in July released a 102-page report in which he recommended the commission reaffirm its previous approval for the project. He said restrictions on construction ensured its impact on water quality and aquatic life "will be localized and transitory."

The commission's staff said its review was limited and said safety concerns about the transportation of LNG by rail or truck were regulated by other agencies. "The commission does not review or approve the cargo that moves through a marine terminal," the DRBC staff said in a recommendation last year.