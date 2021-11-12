Ciattarelli concedes to Murphy — and promises to run again

RARITAN — Republican Jack Ciattarelli said Friday that he spoke to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and conceded the election, but he added that he plans to run again in four years.

In the Nov. 2 election, Murphy became the first Democratic governor in 44 years to win reelection, but the margin with Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member, was just about 3 points — much closer than public polls indicated the contest would be in a state where Democrats have 1 million more registered voters.

“I called Gov. Murphy earlier today and congratulated him on his reelection and wished him well,” he said during a news conference packed with supporters in his hometown, where he said his grandparents from Italy immigrated 100 years ago.

Ciattarelli steered clear of criticizing the election results, which on election night showed him with a lead that evaporated as officials counted mail-in ballots that trended heavily Democratic. He had said that no matter the outcome, he was confident the election would be fair.

When Ciattarelli was asked Friday what his future plans were, he recalled what happened four years ago, after he also ran unsuccessfully for governor.