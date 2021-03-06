Camden mayor Frank Moran is resigning

"We couldn't be prouder to support Vic as we fight to keep the positive momentum in Camden," they said in a statement. "We urge our entire City Committee and Democratic leadership to join us in endorsing Vic Carstarphen for mayor so we can continue the great work of Mayor Moran."

Moran, a former council president, has more than 20 years of experience working in city and county government. Hired as a laborer by the Camden Public Works Department in 1990 and elected to council in 1997, he also served as director of the Camden County Parks Department until his election as mayor.

Wilson, a former state assemblyman, said Moran had continued the legacy of his predecessor, former Mayor Dana Redd.

"Mayor Moran has done a great job of keeping Camden moving forward," he said. "We haven't taken one step back since he's been mayor — we've only gone ahead."

As council president, Moran was groomed for the Mayor's Office by Redd, and he also had the backing of South Jersey Democratic leaders. He won the 2017 general election with 89% of the vote.

Redd presided over an explosive stretch of development in Camden, sparked by a state tax incentive program that offered millions in tax credits to large companies that agreed to move to the long-struggling city.