Camden elections are usually formalities. Two mayoral challengers are trying to make this one a race.

Moran's resignation, followed by council's swift appointment of Carstarphen to finish his first term, caught voters off guard. Moran, 52, cited health reasons, but some saw him as being cast aside by party leaders to whom he'd been loyal for decades.

And Custis saw opportunity: a new way to make the case that Camden's powerful are more concerned with maintaining control of the city than serving its people.

"They told us we can't pick our own mayor," Custis told one voter last week. "That's what it comes down to."

The shake-up also prompted Councilmember Felisha Reyes-Morton, a Moran protégé, to enter the race. Reyes-Morton came up through the local Democratic machine but has renounced her allegiance to it, decrying Carstarphen's appointment as a power grab. Local teacher Luis Quiñones is also running.

The winner of Tuesday's primary is all but certain to prevail in November in the overwhelmingly Democratic city. As the party-endorsed incumbent, Carstarphen will appear in a prime spot, a few lines below Gov. Phil Murphy. Under the state's unusual ballot rules, his challengers' names are printed several rows away, which could make Carstarphen appear unopposed.

"I'm tired of us being disrespected," Custis said. "A lot of us are."