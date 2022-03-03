Bills advance to allow early counting of vote-by-mail ballots, increase poll worker pay

TRENTON — Bills to increase poll worker pay and allow elections officials to begin opening and processing mail-in ballots 10 days before Election Day were passed out of a Senate committee Thursday.

Under S856, early votes may begin to be counted 24 hours after the conclusion of the early voting period, and elections officials can begin opening the inner envelopes and canvassing each mail-in ballot 10 days prior to Election Day.

The Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee passed the bill, with only state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, voting against it.

"Rather than allow the potential release of information, why not get more machines and people (to count the votes on Election Day)," Polistina said. "Let's get the right number of machines and people."

Currently, mail-in ballots cannot begin to be counted until Election Day, and early votes cast during the early voting period can only be counted after the polls close.

Disclosure of results prior to the close of polls on the day of the election is a crime of the third degree.

Bill to raise poll-worker pay passes Assembly, goes to governor TRENTON — A bill that previously passed the state Senate to raise poll-worker pay from $200 …

Supporters said the bill is needed for election results to be available in a timely manner. Some counties had to wait up to eight days for results in the last general election, according to lawmakers.

The committee also unanimously passed S1290, a bill to increase poll worker pay from $200 for a 14-hour shift to $300. It would also appropriate $7 million to the Department of State to cover increased costs.

"Poll workers are crucial and absolutely necessary," Polistina said. "They should be compensated fairly for all the work they put in."

Poll worker pay was raised temporarily last year by law and executive order, when counties were having difficulty attracting enough poll workers. This bill would make an increase permanent.

The committee also passed a bill to tighten prohibitions against electioneering near polling places and added prohibitions against it within 100 feet of a ballot drop box.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.