 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bills advance to allow early counting of vote-by-mail ballots, increase poll worker pay

  • 0
Linda Van Horn and Mary Tully, poll workers

From left, first-time poll worker Linda Van Horn, of Atlantic City, and veteran poll worker Mary Tully, of Ventnor, sign in voters using new electronic poll books on the first day of early voting at the Atlantic City Free Public Library in October 2021.

 ANDREA MENDOZA, for The Press

TRENTON — Bills to increase poll worker pay and allow elections officials to begin opening and processing mail-in ballots 10 days before Election Day were passed out of a Senate committee Thursday.

Under S856, early votes may begin to be counted 24 hours after the conclusion of the early voting period, and elections officials can begin opening the inner envelopes and canvassing each mail-in ballot 10 days prior to Election Day.

The Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee passed the bill, with only state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, voting against it.

"Rather than allow the potential release of information, why not get more machines and people (to count the votes on Election Day)," Polistina said. "Let's get the right number of machines and people."

Currently, mail-in ballots cannot begin to be counted until Election Day, and early votes cast during the early voting period can only be counted after the polls close.

People are also reading…

Disclosure of results prior to the close of polls on the day of the election is a crime of the third degree.

Supporters said the bill is needed for election results to be available in a timely manner. Some counties had to wait up to eight days for results in the last general election, according to lawmakers.

The committee also unanimously passed S1290, a bill to increase poll worker pay from $200 for a 14-hour shift to $300. It would also appropriate $7 million to the Department of State to cover increased costs.

"Poll workers are crucial and absolutely necessary," Polistina said. "They should be compensated fairly for all the work they put in."

Poll worker pay was raised temporarily last year by law and executive order, when counties were having difficulty attracting enough poll workers. This bill would make an increase permanent.

The committee also passed a bill to tighten prohibitions against electioneering near polling places and added prohibitions against it within 100 feet of a ballot drop box.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian invasion of Ukraine leaves Donetsk families divided and apart

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News