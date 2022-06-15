Billions in property tax relief becoming available in New Jersey

MONMOUTH JUNCTION — In a year where American households continue to battle rising inflation, New Jersey will provide millions of households with property tax relief, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

By expanding the state's ANCHOR Property Tax Program, $2 billion will be sent to nearly 2 million New Jersey households, a move that will lessen the burden local property taxes place on homeowners and renters, Murphy said.

The governor has said he would devote his second term in office to providing economic relief for New Jerseyans while being pressured by lawmakers to do so.

"This is, without a doubt, the state of opportunity," Murphy said in remarks announcing the expansion in Middlesex County. "Our goal is to ensure that everyone willing to roll up their sleeves and work hard isn't just going to be able to get ahead in New Jersey, but will set their roots here."

Murphy credited New Jersey's widening economy and growing revenue for allowing lawmakers to take the step.

More than 2 million households, including renters, will benefit from $2 billion in direct property tax relief rendered from the expansion. About 870,000 homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 in relief, Murphy said.

Additionally, more than 290,000 households with incomes between $150,000 and $250,000 will be given $1,000 in relief, Murphy said.

“With $1,500 and $1,000 in direct property tax rebates for homeowners and $450 for renters, more than 2 million New Jerseyans will see money back in their pockets — relief they will be able to count on into the future and relief that builds on the existing 14 tax cuts enacted since 2018, which together affirm our commitment to position all of New Jersey as a more affordable place to live," Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said in a statement.

While many laud the news, Republicans insist that expanding the ANCHOR program is insufficient for the majority of New Jersey's homeowners and renters.

Republicans' proposed "Give It Back" rebates would provide $4.5 billion in immediate relief to 4 million New Jerseyans, state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said following the announcement, calling the move "underwhelming."

“The ‘Give It Back’ rebates proposed by Senate Republicans would provide double the relief and help twice as many people," Testa, who is a member of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, said in a statement. "This is likely a sign that Democrats are more focused on divvying up billions of pork in the budget than providing New Jersey families with real tax relief this year."

Murphy and other lawmakers noted the move's importance as record inflation continues sapping money from American families. Costs of necessities and rent have increased 8.6% year over year, according to May's inflation report.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its largest interest rate hike since 1994 — a bigger increase than it had previously signaled and a sign that the central bank is struggling to restrain stubbornly high inflation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

