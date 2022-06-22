Bill would mandate COVID-19 shots at New Jersey colleges

TRENTON — Most students and staff at New Jersey colleges and universities would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to be on campus should proposed legislation become law.

With fall classes only months away, Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr., D-Burlington, has introduced a bill requiring students and staff to provide documentation that they've received one of three approved vaccines against the coronavirus. If they can't or are not vaccinated, they'll be barred from on-campus employment and classes, according to the bill.

Many state colleges mandate that their students and staff be vaccinated, moves that have remained controversial since the inoculations were first approved by federal health regulators in late 2020.

New Jersey mandates that students and staff at higher-education institutions be vaccinated against other infectious diseases, such as meningitis.

Colleges and universities can disregard the mandate for those unvaccinated for medical or religious reasons, should they be provided a written statement from a licensed medical provider. The rule also won't apply to anyone attending classes or working remotely, with no physical campus presence, according to the bill.

The measure also assures that COVID-19 vaccines are offered by on-campus health services or through a contracted community health care provider.

The bill was referred Monday to the Assembly Health Committee, which Conaway chairs. One local lawmaker, Assemblyman Brian Rumpf, R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, is also a committee member.

The committee is not scheduled to meet before the Legislature's summer recess, according to the Legislature's calendar.

An identical bill in the Senate, sponsored by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, has been referred to the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee.

