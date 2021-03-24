Bias incidents in New Jersey spiked in 2020, report says

"The fight to stop Asian hate starts with lifting up Asian voices," he said. "The pain of discrimination has been felt by so many across our state and country, and last week’s murders were a stark example of the high cost of inaction.

"Being heard is an important step towards healing and towards the solutions we need right now to put an end to these horrible acts," Kim said.

Anti-Hispanic bias incidents across the state increased 113% from 48 in 2019 to 102 in 2020, the report said. Bias incidents targeting transgender or non-gender-conforming individuals also went up 57% from 148 in 2019 to 232 in 2020.

The state did acknowledge that some of the figures may reflect efforts by law enforcement to standardize reporting practices.

Bias incident data was compiled using the State Police's New Jersey Uniform Crime Reporting System and has been released annually. The Office of the Attorney General and State Police announced that beginning in April, reports will be released monthly. Members of the public will have access to these reports.

"As we were starkly reminded by the horrific shootings last week in Atlanta, our country has a hate problem," Murphy said. "And the data we just released in New Jersey shows that we are not immune to it. We held a roundtable today because we need to talk about this problem and tackle it head on. We’re taking the lead through innovative initiatives to allow us to identify the sources of bias and intolerance, and to take the right steps to eradicate hate in our wonderfully diverse state."

