Bias incidents in New Jersey spiked in 2020, report says

Incidents of bias hit an all-time high in New Jersey last year, according to a report from state officials.
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan on Tuesday released the report during a roundtable discussion with Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd.
The report indicates the state found 1,441 bias incidents in 2020, the highest single-year total since the state began tracking them in 1991. The number reflects a 45% increase from 2019 (994) and a 153% increase from 2018 (569).
"Today’s reporting should serve as a wake-up call to all of us that we must redouble our efforts to push back against this rising tide of hate and intolerance we’ve been experiencing not just in our country but also in the Garden State," Grewal said during the discussion. "While the conduct of many of our leaders and the failure of social media platforms to take adequate action have helped fuel this rise, in New Jersey we are doing all we can to not allow hate to become normalized."
According to the report, incidents of anti-Black bias made up 47% of all incidents in 2020 for a total of 682, an 84% increase from 2019 (371). Additionally, bias against Asian or Pacific Islander individuals increased 82% from 39 to 71.
Kim, the son of Korean immigrants, thanked Murphy and Grewal for bringing attention to the rise in anti-Asian bias, which has been a major topic of discussion in the wake of a mass shooting last week in Georgia that killed eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent.
"The fight to stop Asian hate starts with lifting up Asian voices," he said. "The pain of discrimination has been felt by so many across our state and country, and last week’s murders were a stark example of the high cost of inaction.
"Being heard is an important step towards healing and towards the solutions we need right now to put an end to these horrible acts," Kim said.
Anti-Hispanic bias incidents across the state increased 113% from 48 in 2019 to 102 in 2020, the report said. Bias incidents targeting transgender or non-gender-conforming individuals also went up 57% from 148 in 2019 to 232 in 2020.
The state did acknowledge that some of the figures may reflect efforts by law enforcement to standardize reporting practices.
Bias incident data was compiled using the State Police's New Jersey Uniform Crime Reporting System and has been released annually. The Office of the Attorney General and State Police announced that beginning in April, reports will be released monthly. Members of the public will have access to these reports.
"As we were starkly reminded by the horrific shootings last week in Atlanta, our country has a hate problem," Murphy said. "And the data we just released in New Jersey shows that we are not immune to it. We held a roundtable today because we need to talk about this problem and tackle it head on. We’re taking the lead through innovative initiatives to allow us to identify the sources of bias and intolerance, and to take the right steps to eradicate hate in our wonderfully diverse state."
