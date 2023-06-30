A bill to allow Ørsted's Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind farm to keep federal tax benefits that would otherwise go to ratepayers passed the Assembly and Senate Friday afternoon.

Governor Phil Murphy is expected to sign the legislation.

The Assembly approved the bill by a 44 to 31 vote, while the Senate passed the measure, 21 to 14.

Earlier in the afternoon the Senate vote stayed at 20-15, so the Democrats pulled it for later consideration to give supporters time to get another supportive legislator on site.

The measure, A5651/S4019, was introduced June 20 and moved quickly through the committee process, with little opportunity to collect information on its costs.

"Of the seven East Coast states that have projects in development, New Jersey is the only one that requires 100% (of federal tax credits) to return to ratepayers," said bill sponsor Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, D-Burlington, Camden. "If we fail to act we are at a competitive disadvantage."

Assemblywoman Victoria Flynn, R-Monmouth, said the Ratepayer Advocate was clear the bill is not good for taxpayers.

"The rate counsel told us we’ve already spent over $1 billion on projects to build offshore," Flynn said. "You are giving a corporate bailout to a foreign company on the backs of New Jersey ratepayers."

Ørsted is a Danish company.

Ratepayers are funding the construction of the offshore farms, through additional fees on energy bills.

Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, both said they would vote against the measure Friday morning.

"Ørsted made a deal with the BPU in 2019 with a high OREC (Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certficate funding) price, and acknowledged any tax (credits) would go back to ratepayers," Polistina said. "They should live by that deal."

Polistina said he is concerned lawmakers do not have the information they need to vote on the bill.

"There is a lack of transparency," Polistina said. "They are trying to do this as quickly and rushed as possible so people cannot get all the answers."

The Office of Legislative Services did an analysis that said the cost is "indeterminate."

"The OLS cannot provide a precise estimate of the bill’s fiscal impact due to a lack of certain information regarding the Ocean Wind 1 Project under development by Ørsted," the analysis said.

Supporters say it is intended to help the projects move forward in the wake of supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising interest rates.

“This bill puts offshore wind on a fairer playing field with the nuke and fossil fuel industries which we keep throwing billions at," said Clean Water Action's David Pringle after the Assembly vote. "Offshore wind is New Jersey’s single best contribution to tackling the climate crisis and its induced heat domes and dirty air, saving whales, growing New Jersey's economy, creating good local jobs, and improving public health.”

It allows projects approved prior to July 1, 2019, to keep "a federal tax credit, subsidy, grant or other funding source that was established or increased after a qualified offshore wind project’s approval and, therefore, was not previously identified in the project’s awarded solicitation agreement."

They are primarily tax benefits established by the federal Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2022, the federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and Section 41 of the federal Internal Revenue Code of 1986, according to the bill.

Some of the bill's supporters have said Ocean Wind 1 would not be built without the tax credits, and other have said it would be built, but would send its power to another state.

But the company has an agreement with the state Board of Public Utilities agreeing that any federal incentives go to ratepayers, so it is unclear how Ørsted could back out of the agreement now.

No one from Ørsted responded to a request for comment by 2 p.m. Friday about whether the project would be killed if the tax credits did not go to the company.

Ørsted has said it will increase its investments in New Jersey if the bill is enacted.

The state Ratepayer Advocate has said the tax credits should not be given to Ørsted but should be used to help offset the cost to ratepayers, who are underwriting the construction of the wind farm and others.