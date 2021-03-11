Already stressed NJ election officials urge caution in rush to early voting

NJ should enable early machine voting as soon as it can There are serious problems with opening the polls long before Election Day.

Most counties, including Atlantic, would have to buy new voting machines that create a paper trail and can be programmed for many days of early voting. They would also have to buy electronic poll books to immediately allow a central system to know when someone comes in to vote, and other new equipment.

According to the letter, the months of 12-hour workdays, six to seven days a week, to handle the processing, counting and securing of more than 4 million paper vote-by-mail ballots statewide has thinned the ranks of experienced election workers.

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said he got the letter and "I hear some of their concerns as being very valid."

Mazzeo said he looks forward to working with Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon to make early voting a reality in New Jersey.

"I gathered from their letter that they are in support of early voting, it just comes down to implementation," said Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, "and making sure the left hand is talking to the right hand in understanding how this can work and become a reality."

In Atlantic County, longtime Republican Clerk of the Board of Elections Susan Sandman resigned at Tuesday's reorganization meeting effective April 1.