'All we are missing are vaccine doses,' Murphy says

New Jersey has the infrastructure set up to start vaccinating more people against COVID-19 but doesn’t have the supply of shots to meet demand, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.
Murphy, a Democrat, said the state has opened two-thirds of the mass vaccination sites across the state, with more set up at CVS and Walgreens under a federal partnership, but the number of vaccines coming in each week is just over 100,000.
That’s short of the 470,000 needed to meet demand, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.
A mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center is expected to open at the end of this week, according to state Sen. Chris Brown.
So far, New Jersey has administered more than 388,000 doses of the vaccine. That amounts to nearly 4% of the state’s population. Overall, the country has seen about 10.6 million vaccinations, or 3.2% of the population, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“All we are missing are the vaccine doses we need,” Murphy said.
Murphy predicted supply would be short “for some time” and didn’t specify when or how it would increase.
Persichilli said Monday a state hotline to answer questions about the vaccine and help people with appointments was operational, though with automated responses. Beginning next week, callers will be able to talk to a person for help when they call, she said. The number is 855-568-0545.
Murphy reported 3,761 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 572,306.
During the state COVID-19 briefing, Murphy also reported 54 confirmed deaths to bring the confirmed total to 18,421 with 2,091 probable deaths.
Additionally, the governor extended the public health emergency in the state for another 30 days.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.