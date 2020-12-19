After scandal and delays, massive NJ corporate tax credit bill gets major push, with scant scrutiny

"As I'm still trying to dissect so much of this, there's still a lot of unanswered questions," Singleton said during the nearly three-hour hearing held by the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, which voted overwhelmingly to move the bill along. Their counterparts on the Assembly Appropriations panel voted likewise.

Concerns over the bill's speedy path also made for some unlikely allies. Republican State Sen. Declan O'Scanlon Jr., of Monmouth County, said he joined Brandon McKoy, head of the left-leaning think tank New Jersey Policy Perspective, in "indicting this process."

"I'm going to cast a vote to get it out of committee today," O'Scanlon said. "But it's deeply concerning to me that we're going to vote on extensive, complicated legislation that people haven't had a chance to digest."

Sue Altman, a prominent critic of the previous tax credit programs and state director of New Jersey Working Families, said she was surprised to find herself in agreement with O'Scanlon: "We need details before we can have a vote on this, and we should push the floor vote back. It should not happen in 2020."

