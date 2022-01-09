Abortion rights, syringe access bills up for votes on Legislature's last day

Supporters demand hearing for NJ Reproductive Freedom Act Supporters of a bill that would not only guarantee the unrestricted right to abortion in New…

S49 and A6260 are bills to codify the existing constitutional right recognized by the New Jersey Supreme Court to freedom of reproductive choice, including the right to access contraception, to terminate a pregnancy and to carry a pregnancy to term. They were both introduced Jan. 6 and passed out of committee the same day, and will be voted on Monday.

The New Jersey Reproductive Freedom Act (S3030/A4848) languished without a hearing in the health committees of both the state Senate and Assembly since being introduced in October 2020. Many legislators said it went too far in not only bolstering the right to late-term abortion but requiring public financing of abortion and that insurance companies cover it without copays.

Missing from the list of bills up for consideration so far is any mention of S4271, which would redirect the 1.25% tax on sports wagering revenues to Atlantic City for tax relief, rather than continue going to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for marketing and promotion of the city.

“It will be entertained this session or next,” Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Saturday. “My commitment to securing a good revenue stream continues. This is a start. I’m also looking to bring home to the people parking and room tax revenues.”