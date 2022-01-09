Abortion rights, syringe access bills up for votes on Legislature's last day

TRENTON — Lawmakers are expected to quickly pass more than 100 bills on Monday, the last day of the 2020-21 legislative session, including a new abortion rights bill less extensive than the failed Reproductive Freedom Act.
It will be the last day in office for Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic.
“It’s going to be strange for me — sort of bittersweet — the last time I’ll be there,” Armato said, adding he will increase his hours volunteering for Inspira Medical Center in Vineland and has been asked to join the state veterans council.
The bill he is most excited about getting passed Monday is one he co-sponsored (A-4847) to allow the state Department of Health to independently establish harm reduction centers and needle exchange programs. It also would eliminate municipalities’ ability to shutter needle exchange programs.
Atlantic City passed an ordinance to end its syringe access program last year, and the South Jersey AIDS Alliance, which runs the program on Tennessee Avenue, has sued to keep it from closing. The bill could make the city action moot, if the state elects to keep the access program open.
“If it does pass, I think the governor is inclined to sign it,” Armato said. Addiction services are close to his heart, as his son died of a drug overdose in 2020.
S49 and A6260 are bills to codify the existing constitutional right recognized by the New Jersey Supreme Court to freedom of reproductive choice, including the right to access contraception, to terminate a pregnancy and to carry a pregnancy to term. They were both introduced Jan. 6 and passed out of committee the same day, and will be voted on Monday.
The New Jersey Reproductive Freedom Act (S3030/A4848) languished without a hearing in the health committees of both the state Senate and Assembly since being introduced in October 2020. Many legislators said it went too far in not only bolstering the right to late-term abortion but requiring public financing of abortion and that insurance companies cover it without copays.
Missing from the list of bills up for consideration so far is any mention of S4271, which would redirect the 1.25% tax on sports wagering revenues to Atlantic City for tax relief, rather than continue going to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for marketing and promotion of the city.
“It will be entertained this session or next,” Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Saturday. “My commitment to securing a good revenue stream continues. This is a start. I’m also looking to bring home to the people parking and room tax revenues.”
Sponsored by Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, the bill was introduced Dec. 13 in the Senate and sent to the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee. It has no companion bill in the Assembly.
S4002, a bill to give casinos and racetracks in New Jersey a break on sports gaming taxes, however, will be considered. After Gov. Phil Murphy conditionally vetoed it in December, it was amended to allow casinos and racetracks to deduct their costs of promotional giveaways from their sports gaming revenues for the purposes of taxation — but only for non-internet sports gaming.
“I am concerned that the bill’s parallel tax break for online sports wagering undermines the bill’s laudable goal of ushering in a resurgence of visitors to Atlantic City and our racetracks,” the governor wrote in his conditional veto.
Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, is a co-sponsor of A6256, which is scheduled to be voted on by the Assembly on Monday. It would appropriate $2 million from the state Department of Community Affairs to the CRDA to cover costs of Atlantic City’s hosting of the national NAACP convention in July. An identical bill passed the Senate in December.
For a full list of bills to be considered in each house, visit njleg.state.nj.us.
Both the Senate and Assembly are scheduled to begin meeting at noon Monday.
