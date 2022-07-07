95% of NJ towns surveyed breaking law on sick, vacation time payouts

While 95% of 60 municipalities surveyed by the state Comptroller's Office are breaking the law that limits sick and vacation payouts to employees, one local town surveyed was found to be doing it right.

That was Upper Township, which is one of only three municipalities found not to have made any illegal payouts or promised such payouts in contracts in recent years, acting Comptroller Kevin Walsh said in a webinar Thursday to release the report. It was the only Cape May County town included in the survey.

"Waste is happening today, and towns are committed to more in the future," Walsh said, including in illegal clauses in contracts.

In some cases, employees are leaving with sick time payouts in the tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said.

Entitled "A Review of Sick and Vacation Leave Policies in New Jersey Municipalities," it found that 57 of 60 towns remained in violation of 2007 and 2010 laws intended to protect taxpayers.

In short, New Jersey law caps the amount that can be paid out for unused sick time to $15,000 and limits it to payment at retirement, not annually or upon leaving a job. Employees also may not carry over more than one year's worth of vacation time.

Other local towns included in the study, like Egg Harbor Township and Little Egg Harbor Township, were found in violation of some aspects of the law.

Egg Harbor Township was the only Atlantic County town surveyed, and it was found to have three violations in its ordinances and contracts. It had allowed sick time payouts to be made annually and at times other than retirement, and some in excess of $15,000, the report said.

Township Administrator Donna L. Markulic said Thursday that EHT has already stopped the violations.

"When I started (with the township) in April 2021, I received a letter from the Comptroller's Office about our contracts not being up to date," Markulic said.

She said she contacted the township's three unions and let them know the township would no longer be able to make some payouts in the contracts that violated state law.

"I can assure you since I have been here we have not paid out any sick time (in violation)," Markulic said.

The township is in active negotiations with all three unions now, and the language in the new contracts will meet state law, she said.

No Cumberland County towns were surveyed.

In Ocean County, all four municipalities included in the survey were found to have violations, including Little Egg Harbor.

"We focused on 60, which we suspect is the tip of the iceberg," Walsh said. "There could be hundreds (of towns breaking the law) in New Jersey. We recommend all local governments evaluate whether they are violating these laws."

There are 564 municipalities in the state.

"The majority of towns (in the survey) have already made unlawful payments," Walsh said. "They have taxed (residents), and the funds have been used for unlawful purposes."

The report does not attempt to quantify how much has been wasted, he said.

The Comptroller's Office's job is to root out waste, fraud and abuse in government, Walsh said, but it is up to other agencies to enforce the law.

A dashboard with the basics of towns surveyed and results can be found at https://data.nj.gov/stories/s/OSC-Sick-Leave-Dataset-Story/px2e-7w8v.

The laws do not apply to most employees hired before May 21, 2010, so many municipalities may still make substantial lawful payments to those employees "of potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars per employee," the report said. "Those costly ongoing payments show what the 2007 and 2010 laws are intended to prevent over time."

Walsh said all towns have been provided with a report on which of their actions are not in compliance with the law and must provide a plan to address the issue by September.

The towns were picked for the survey because of their size and population, he said, not because his office had any reason to think they were more likely to be violators.

The report makes a series of recommendations directed at the 57 with violations. They must prepare plans to come into compliance with state law, get misspent money back if possible, "and most importantly stop the waste," Walsh said.

It also recommends the towns hire a lawyer not involved in creating the problems or allowing them to remain, and hire an independent auditor or accountant to help determine how much money has been wasted and how they will save such money in the future.

Officials who let the illegal payments continue should be held accountable, Walsh said. Misappropriating public funds can be a criminal offense, he said, especially if senior municipal employees are found to have enriched themselves through such violations.

"If I were a resident I would want to know how did it happen? Who let it happen?" Walsh said. "There also has to be stronger state oversight of particular laws and a designated agency to enforce them."

Walsh said municipal attorneys, chief financial officers, administrators and auditors in towns violating the law should be held accountable by the public for allowing misuse of taxpayer funds to continue.

The survey did not include school districts, counties or local authorities that are also covered by the law, Walsh said, but those entities should also take steps to ensure they are in compliance.

The report also recommends steps the Legislature should take to put more teeth into existing law, he said.