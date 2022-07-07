 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

95% of NJ towns surveyed breaking law on sick, vacation time payouts

  • 0
EHT news

Egg Harbor Township was found to have three violations in its ordinances and contracts regarding sick and vacation time payouts. It had allowed sick time payouts to be made annually and at times other than retirement, and some in excess of $15,000, the report said.

 Press archives

While 95% of 60 municipalities surveyed by the state Comptroller's Office are breaking the law that limits sick and vacation payouts to employees, one local town surveyed was found to be doing it right.

That was Upper Township, which is one of only three municipalities found not to have made any illegal payouts or promised such payouts in contracts in recent years, acting Comptroller Kevin Walsh said in a webinar Thursday to release the report. It was the only Cape May County town included in the survey.

"Waste is happening today, and towns are committed to more in the future," Walsh said, including in illegal clauses in contracts.

In some cases, employees are leaving with sick time payouts in the tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said.

Entitled "A Review of Sick and Vacation Leave Policies in New Jersey Municipalities," it found that 57 of 60 towns remained in violation of 2007 and 2010 laws intended to protect taxpayers.

People are also reading…

In short, New Jersey law caps the amount that can be paid out for unused sick time to $15,000 and limits it to payment at retirement, not annually or upon leaving a job. Employees also may not carry over more than one year's worth of vacation time.

Other local towns included in the study, like Egg Harbor Township and Little Egg Harbor Township, were found in violation of some aspects of the law.

Egg Harbor Township was the only Atlantic County town surveyed, and it was found to have three violations in its ordinances and contracts. It had allowed sick time payouts to be made annually and at times other than retirement, and some in excess of $15,000, the report said.

Township Administrator Donna L. Markulic said Thursday that EHT has already stopped the violations.

"When I started (with the township) in April 2021, I received a letter from the Comptroller's Office about our contracts not being up to date," Markulic said.

She said she contacted the township's three unions and let them know the township would no longer be able to make some payouts in the contracts that violated state law.

"I can assure you since I have been here we have not paid out any sick time (in violation)," Markulic said.

The township is in active negotiations with all three unions now, and the language in the new contracts will meet state law, she said.

No Cumberland County towns were surveyed.

In Ocean County, all four municipalities included in the survey were found to have violations, including Little Egg Harbor.

"We focused on 60, which we suspect is the tip of the iceberg," Walsh said. "There could be hundreds (of towns breaking the law) in New Jersey. We recommend all local governments evaluate whether they are violating these laws."

There are 564 municipalities in the state.

"The majority of towns (in the survey) have already made unlawful payments," Walsh said. "They have taxed (residents), and the funds have been used for unlawful purposes."

The report does not attempt to quantify how much has been wasted, he said.

The Comptroller's Office's job is to root out waste, fraud and abuse in government, Walsh said, but it is up to other agencies to enforce the law. 

dashboard with the basics of towns surveyed and results can be found at https://data.nj.gov/stories/s/OSC-Sick-Leave-Dataset-Story/px2e-7w8v.

The laws do not apply to most employees hired before May 21, 2010, so many municipalities may still make substantial lawful payments to those employees "of potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars per employee," the report said. "Those costly ongoing payments show what the 2007 and 2010 laws are intended to prevent over time."

Walsh said all towns have been provided with a report on which of their actions are not in compliance with the law and must provide a plan to address the issue by September.

The towns were picked for the survey because of their size and population, he said, not because his office had any reason to think they were more likely to be violators.

The report makes a series of recommendations directed at the 57 with violations. They must prepare plans to come into compliance with state law, get misspent money back if possible, "and most importantly stop the waste," Walsh said.

It also recommends the towns hire a lawyer not involved in creating the problems or allowing them to remain, and hire an independent auditor or accountant to help determine how much money has been wasted and how they will save such money in the future.

Officials who let the illegal payments continue should be held accountable, Walsh said. Misappropriating public funds can be a criminal offense, he said, especially if senior municipal employees are found to have enriched themselves through such violations.

"If I were a resident I would want to know how did it happen? Who let it happen?" Walsh said. "There also has to be stronger state oversight of particular laws and a designated agency to enforce them."

Walsh said municipal attorneys, chief financial officers, administrators and auditors in towns violating the law should be held accountable by the public for allowing misuse of taxpayer funds to continue.

The survey did not include school districts, counties or local authorities that are also covered by the law, Walsh said, but those entities should also take steps to ensure they are in compliance.

The report also recommends steps the Legislature should take to put more teeth into existing law, he said.

+1 
New Jersey Comptroller Kevin Walsh

Walsh

 State of New Jersey

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

WHAT THE LAW SAYS

"In 2007, and again in 2010, in an effort to reduce property taxes, the Legislature enacted laws that placed limits on when and how much local government employees may be paid for unused sick leave.

"The Legislature also limited how long and how much vacation leave employees may accumulate. The laws apply to New Jersey’s 565 municipalities, 600 school districts, and 21 counties, as well as hundreds of other local entities like water, sewer, and parking authorities.

"The 2007 law applies to senior employees, such as municipal managers and department heads.

"The 2010 law extends the limitations imposed by the 2007 law to any employee hired after May 21, 2010, regardless of title or position.

"Senior employees who had already accrued leave worth more than $15,000 when the 2007 law was enacted may retain it, but other employees covered by the two laws may not receive more than $15,000 for accrued sick leave and may receive that payment only at retirement — not annually and not when they switch jobs. The laws also prohibit employees from carrying over more than one year’s worth of vacation leave."

Source: "A Review of Sick and Vacation Leave Policies in New Jersey Municipalities," from the state Office of the Comptroller

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

'Bring BG home' Brittney Griner rally as WNBA star faces trial in Russia

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News