Gov. Phil Murphy's approval ratings have dipped but remain high as he seeks reelection

Almost three out of five New Jersey residents approve of Gov. Phil Murphy's job performance, according to a new poll, a drop-off from the pandemic's early days but still solid marks as the incumbent Democrat faces reelection this year.

Murphy has a 57% approval rating, according to the Monmouth University survey released Wednesday, down from 71% last year. Only 48% said he should be reelected in November, with 43% saying it's time for someone else to lead the state.

"Murphy has a pretty strong job rating going into his reelection bid," Monmouth pollster Patrick Murray said in a statement. "However, New Jersey voters are a fickle lot and a good number will sit on the fence until we get closer to the fall campaign in case things go south for the state."

Murphy struggled with low approval ratings after taking office in 2018, but the pandemic boosted both his visibility and popularity, with residents overwhelmingly approving of his early crisis response. As recently as November, his approval rating still exceeded 60%.

New Jerseyans also gave high marks to other Democrats, with 55% saying they approve of President Joe Biden's job performance, and Sen. Cory Booker drawing a 57% approval rating.

