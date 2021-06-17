Gov. Phil Murphy approves extension of special-needs services, calling it 'the right thing to do'

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Wednesday to extend services that were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic for hundreds of special-needs students who would have aged out of the education system.

Murphy made the announcement at his daily coronavirus briefing, to the relief of special-needs advocates who feared the bill was in jeopardy. Murphy said as many as 8,700 students could be impacted over the next three school years.

Students who reach 21 would no longer have been eligible for services after June 30 without the extension. Advocates say special education students were especially hurt by learning loss during the pandemic and need the one-year extension to make up for time missed.

The extension could cost up to $600 million over three years, though final figures must be determined, Murphy said. The state plans to use federal stimulus aid to pay for it, he said. New Jersey will get more than $2.5 billion from the coronavirus relief package to address learning loss.

"This is one of the things that we take the step, regardless of the price tag," Murphy said. "It is absolutely without question and hesitation the right thing to do."