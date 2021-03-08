Gov. Murphy to speak at 1 p.m. on COVID-19 response

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will now hold his regular COVID-19 response briefing at 1 p.m. from the Trenton War Memorial Monday.
The briefing was initially scheduled for 2 p.m., but was moved earlier.
The briefing will also include Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan and will be livestreamed on the Governor's official YouTube channel.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.