Gov. Murphy on Joe Biden's win, Amy Kennedy's loss and why he won't leave for D.C.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Meet the head of the new NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission Gov. Phil Murphy last week named an aide he called "a true rock star" to oversee New Jersey'…

How do you feel the election went?

Really well. As of Friday we had more than 4.2 million ballots from hand-ins or mail, surpassing our total of 3.9 million in 2016. (Note: The total has since climbed to 4.4 million.) We start counting provisional ballots this week. One thing I'd like to change is to have in-person early voting available. I want to push for that next time. It's something we're looking at, and it's going to be a bipartisan effort.

You've known Joe Biden a long time. What are some of the things you can expect from his administration? In terms of the pandemic, do you believe there will be an immediate change?

In New Jersey, we have been able to find common ground with the Trump administration. But I think the Biden administration will have a dramatic, immediate impact in terms of consistency and in terms of a responsible approach we'll see. I suspect he'll want to keep people like (leading infectious-disease expert Anthony) Fauci, who can bring their expertise to this crisis. I do think it will be a light switch in tone as well as in substance.

Would you take a job working for Biden or in his cabinet?

+2 Upper Township prepares for role in offshore wind UPPER TOWNSHIP — Electricity generated by offshore wind turbines seems on the fast track to …