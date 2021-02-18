Gov. Murphy launches project to overhaul South Jersey's public transit hub

Murphy said the project would be "scalable" to include housing, retail and office spaces. NJ Transit, which owns the facility, is expected to request proposals for the architectural and engineering design for the new center in the next few weeks. There is no timeline for completion of what the governor called a multiyear project.

The project will start with an update and expansion of the transit center to take into account changes in transportation, with facilities for electric-powered buses and charging stations for cars, state officials said. Murphy said the project would be funded by NJ Transit's capital budget, along with money from other state programs.

Assemblyman William W. Spearman, D-Camden, said commercial development had boosted the city's tax base from $500 million in 1989, when the Rand Center opened, to nearly $2 billion. He said he looks forward to even more growth, some of it spurred by the project.

Dana L. Redd, a former mayor of Camden and state senator, cast the remake as a down payment on equity in one of the poorest cities in the nation, with a population that is 41% Black and 51% Hispanic.

"The governor is playing the long game, making a generational investment in our city," said Redd, now the CEO of the Rowan University/Camden-Rutgers Board of Governors.

"Years from now ... this transit hub will be a beacon of light," she said. "It will provide young people in Camden with the ability to break barriers and travel to places they would otherwise be shut out from."