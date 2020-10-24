Gov. Murphy extends COVID-19 public health emergency

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday signed an executive order extending the state's COVID-19 public health emergency another 30 days, having done so every month since March.
Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.
“Today’s new COVID-19 case count marks our highest daily figure since May,” Murphy said in a news release. “As we face a steep increase in cases, it could not be more important to ensure we have access to all available resources."
New Jersey reported nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, for a total of 227,339. Six new confirmed deaths brought the total to 14,492.
Murphy is currently quarantining after having come in contact with a staffer who tested positive this week.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.