Gov. Murphy extends COVID-19 public health emergency
Gov. Murphy extends COVID-19 public health emergency

Murphy: COVID-19 cases are climbing in northern New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy tells attendees at an event Wednesday in Blackwood, Camden County, that he must leave to quarantine after finding out he'd been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday signed an executive order extending the state's COVID-19 public health emergency another 30 days, having done so every month since March.

Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

“Today’s new COVID-19 case count marks our highest daily figure since May,” Murphy said in a news release. “As we face a steep increase in cases, it could not be more important to ensure we have access to all available resources."

New Jersey reported nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, for a total of 227,339. Six new confirmed deaths brought the total to 14,492.

Murphy is currently quarantining after having come in contact with a staffer who tested positive this week.

Concerned about COVID-19?

