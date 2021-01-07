Gov. Murphy deploys 500 National Guard troops to Washington

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced the deployment of 500 members of the New Jersey National Guard to Washington, D.C.
Murphy said in the release the purpose of the deployment was "to protect our democracy and facilitate the peaceful transition of power" from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.
"Our republic is built on the principles of democracy, peace and the right of the American people to freely choose their leaders," Murphy said. "The brave men and women of our National Guard will be deployed in order to preserve these sacred principles. May God Bless America and our brave men and women in uniform."
