 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Murphy deploys 500 National Guard troops to Washington
0 comments

Gov. Murphy deploys 500 National Guard troops to Washington

{{featured_button_text}}
040719_nws_pilla 6

Members of the New Jersey National Guard march in a procession during dedication ceremonies for Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School in Vineland in April 2019.

 Charles J. Olson / For The Press

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced the deployment of 500 members of the New Jersey National Guard to Washington, D.C.

Murphy said in the release the purpose of the deployment was "to protect our democracy and facilitate the peaceful transition of power" from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.

"Our republic is built on the principles of democracy, peace and the right of the American people to freely choose their leaders," Murphy said. "The brave men and women of our National Guard will be deployed in order to preserve these sacred principles. May God Bless America and our brave men and women in uniform."

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News