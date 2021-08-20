Gov. Murphy appoints director within Cannabis Regulatory Commission

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the appointment of Wesley McWhite III as the director of Cannabis Regulatory Commission's Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Murphy's announcement comes in the wake of the Commission's unanimous vote Thursday to approve its first set of regulations to govern the new industry. It will further advance the Murphy Administration's commitment to establish an adult-use cannabis market that prioritizes equity, the governor's office said in a news release.
“Since Day One, we have said that the legalization of recreational use cannabis for adults in New Jersey must include those that have historically suffered from over-policing and exclusion from business opportunities,” Murphy said in the news release. “I am proud to appoint Wes as the Director of the Office in charge of ensuring that our new adult-use cannabis marketplace is inclusive, diverse, and equitable. I know that he will serve our state honorably.
"The work of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission is just one example of how our Administration is striving to reverse decades of social and racial inequities and to fight for a stronger and fairer New Jersey.”
McWhite's office will be in charge of establishing and administering unified practices and procedures for promoting participation in the medal cannabis and personal use cannabis industries by people from socially and economically disadvantage communities, the release stated. His office will conduct advertising and promotional campaigns to increase awareness on the industry.
“As a Black Gay man, whose family has roots in Trenton spanning generations, I am honored and excited to join the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. The War on Drugs has devastated poor, minority and LGBTQIA communities for too long and we have a responsibility to include those that have been most impacted in this process and industry from the start,” McWhite said.
“My philosophy for outreach, advocacy, equity and inclusion seeks to expand opportunities like these to underrepresented communities. By bringing my perspective to this dedicated team, I am determined to help get this right for all New Jerseyans. I am so grateful the Governor has entrusted me with this appointment and I am eager to do everything I can for the people of New Jersey.”
McWhite currently serves as Policy Manager for the Hyacinth AIDS Foundation of New Jersey. He previously served the organization as Development Manager and as a Policy and Development Associate. He also served as a Homeless Outreach Specialist with the Volunteers of America and as Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the New Hope Baptist Church.
