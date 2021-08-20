Gov. Murphy appoints director within Cannabis Regulatory Commission

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the appointment of Wesley McWhite III as the director of Cannabis Regulatory Commission's Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Murphy's announcement comes in the wake of the Commission's unanimous vote Thursday to approve its first set of regulations to govern the new industry. It will further advance the Murphy Administration's commitment to establish an adult-use cannabis market that prioritizes equity, the governor's office said in a news release.

“Since Day One, we have said that the legalization of recreational use cannabis for adults in New Jersey must include those that have historically suffered from over-policing and exclusion from business opportunities,” Murphy said in the news release. “I am proud to appoint Wes as the Director of the Office in charge of ensuring that our new adult-use cannabis marketplace is inclusive, diverse, and equitable. I know that he will serve our state honorably.

"The work of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission is just one example of how our Administration is striving to reverse decades of social and racial inequities and to fight for a stronger and fairer New Jersey.”

