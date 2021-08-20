 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Murphy appoints director within Cannabis Regulatory Commission
0 comments

Gov. Murphy appoints director within Cannabis Regulatory Commission

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the appointment of Wesley McWhite III as the director of Cannabis Regulatory Commission's Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Murphy's announcement comes in the wake of the Commission's unanimous vote Thursday to approve its first set of regulations to govern the new industry. It will further advance the Murphy Administration's commitment to establish an adult-use cannabis market that prioritizes equity, the governor's office said in a news release.

“Since Day One, we have said that the legalization of recreational use cannabis for adults in New Jersey must include those that have historically suffered from over-policing and exclusion from business opportunities,” Murphy said in the news release. “I am proud to appoint Wes as the Director of the Office in charge of ensuring that our new adult-use cannabis marketplace is inclusive, diverse, and equitable. I know that he will serve our state honorably.

"The work of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission is just one example of how our Administration is striving to reverse decades of social and racial inequities and to fight for a stronger and fairer New Jersey.”

McWhite's office will be in charge of establishing and administering unified practices and procedures for promoting participation in the medal cannabis and personal use cannabis industries by people from socially and economically disadvantage communities, the release stated. His office will conduct advertising and promotional campaigns to increase awareness on the industry.

“As a Black Gay man, whose family has roots in Trenton spanning generations, I am honored and excited to join the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. The War on Drugs has devastated poor, minority and LGBTQIA communities for too long and we have a responsibility to include those that have been most impacted in this process and industry from the start,” McWhite said.

“My philosophy for outreach, advocacy, equity and inclusion seeks to expand opportunities like these to underrepresented communities. By bringing my perspective to this dedicated team, I am determined to help get this right for all New Jerseyans. I am so grateful the Governor has entrusted me with this appointment and I am eager to do everything I can for the people of New Jersey.”

McWhite currently serves as Policy Manager for the Hyacinth AIDS Foundation of New Jersey. He previously served the organization as Development Manager and as a Policy and Development Associate. He also served as a Homeless Outreach Specialist with the Volunteers of America and as Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the New Hope Baptist Church.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News