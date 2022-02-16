Gov. Murphy announces $10 million in foreclosure prevention funding

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced $10 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will be allocated to support the state's Foreclosure Prevention Act.

Murphy made the announcement during his COVID-19 briefing in Trenton.

The New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency will use these funds to stabilize communities through supportive homeowner interventions and vacancy rehabilitation and sale, stemming the loss of single-family homes to rental property investment firms, Murphy said.

“The Foreclosure Prevention Act was more than a decade in the making. My administration is proud to have signed this landmark legislation adding to our state’s capacity to address the concerns of current New Jersey homeowners and future homebuyers,” Murphy said. “Today’s funding will permit this program to launch at scale and continue to grow.”

Murphy noted that the state's single-family residential market was decimated following the 2008 financial crisis that swept the nation.

Many properties were purchased by investors for rental purposes, which reduced the stock of affordable single-family homes.

The financial impact of COVID-19 on homeowners may lead to similar or even greater loss of single-family homes, Murphy added.

Murphy's administration anticipates using those funds to purchase non-performing mortgage notes from the Federal Housing Administration prior to foreclosure proceedings.

If the homeowner occupies the property, efforts will be made to assist that homeowner, Murphy said. If the property is abandoned, steps will be taken to obtain the title, rehab the property and return the home to the single-family market.

The Fair Share Housing Center executive director Adam Gordon praised and thanked Murphy for the announcement Wednesday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic only made clearer the true impact that historic racial and economic discrimination has had on communities of color in our state," Gordon said in a news release. "New Jersey leads the nation in racial wealth disparities, and we know that individuals and families of color are disproportionately impacted by foreclosure.

"Gov. Murphy’s investment announced today is a great first step to addressing the racial wealth gap, and will go a long way towards keeping families of color in their homes."

Gordon added that this investment will allow for the development of more affordable housing, which he said was "critical as New Jersey continues to fall short in meeting our residents' need for affordable homes."

"We look forward to continuing to work with the Murphy Administration to safeguard affordability for all New Jerseyans, but especially for communities of color that have experienced historic disinvestment,” Gordon said.

Mask mandates

Murphy was asked about an incident that occurred at the Hillsborough, Somerset County, board of education meeting Tuesday night, where the meeting ended after 16 minutes because discussions over Murphy's school mask mandate "was getting out of hand," as reported by NJ1015.com.

Murphy's mandate is not scheduled to be lifted until March 7. Murphy blamed the incident and people's opinions of masks on face covering being politicized for nearly two years.

Hillsborough board of education president Paul Marini reminded parents in attendance to wear masks because the mandate was still in effect, but the discussion grew heated and Marini ended the meeting early, NJ1015.com reported.

"I guess it started with Donald Trump and that whole period to become politicized," Murphy said. "And, that doesn't mean I don't care or others don't care deeply what parents feel, as we do, obviously. I'm a parent myself, and their opinion matters. But, whether we lift the mask mandate or not, this has been politicized for reasons that are at odds with public health for sure, since moment one."

Boost NJ2 Week

During Wednesday's briefing, Murphy announced that Feb. 23 through March 1 will be dubbed Boost NJ2 Week, adding this is a way to drive the roughly 49% of New Jersey residents eligible for a COVID-19 booster who have yet to receive it.

The first day the state did this was Dec. 15, the one-year anniversary of the first vaccine being offered to health care workers.

“Omicron is still among us. It may have fewer targets, but it’s still among us,” Murphy said. “The numbers are heading dramatically in the right direction.”

For more information or to find a vaccination clinic closest to you, visit covid19.nj.gov.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

