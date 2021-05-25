GOP primary candidates for governor get nasty in first, only debate

Ciattarelli acknowledged he was a Chris Christie supporter in the 2016 presidential primary, not a Trump supporter.

And while Singh said he believed Trump was the real winner of the 2020 presidential election, Ciattarelli said it was Biden.

"We all know that Trump won," Singh said.

"Joe Biden won the presidency. Trump and his campaign filed 62 lawsuits around the country, and two went to the Supreme Court" where they lost 9-0, Ciattarelli said.

Both candidates said, if elected, they would work to make it easier to get a concealed carry permit for a handgun, and both said they would work to make the state less welcoming to undocumented immigrants.

And both agreed Gov. Phil Murphy and his administration should be held responsible for the large number of people who died of COVID-19 in nursing homes, after Murphy ordered the homes to take in COVID patients from hospitals.

Both also said they opposed mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and they opposed vaccination passports.

In a lighter moment, the two shared what irks them the most and what they love most about the Garden State, not as candidates but as residents.