GOP primary candidates for governor get nasty in first, only debate

The two Republican candidates for governor traded insults along with answers to questions Tuesday night, in the only debate the two will have before the June 8 primary.
Linwood's Hirsh Singh called himself "the only conservative in the race," and said his opponent Jack Ciattarelli is "a political establishment figure who's been there (in politics) since I was 3."
Ciattarelli called attention to Singh's living with his parents, saying his opponent doesn't even pay property taxes and has run in "race after race after race after race" but can't get elected.
Both were in the studio of radio station NJ 101.5-FM in Ewing Township, Mercer County, for the one-hour debate with moderator Eric Scott. The audience could either listen over the radio or view the debate online on on Facebook.
Ciattarelli is a former GOP Assembly member who ran for and lost the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2017, to then-Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.
He’s also a certified public accountant and started a medical publishing company.
Singh has an engineering degree and works for his family's tech company. He has run unsuccessfully in primaries for governor, House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.
Scott was armed with his own questions, but also allowed listeners to call in with questions.
One listener asked what the two would do to reduce property taxes in New Jersey, which have the highest in the nation.
Both said they would change the school funding formula, but Singh focused on giving parents vouchers and options for school choice, while Ciattarelli said he would make the funding formula for state aid more flat and fair.
"Seventy percent of state funding goes to 10% of districts," Ciattarelli said. He said that needs to change, without leaving any student behind.
When Scott asked how the two would make such changes in a state with a Legislature controlled by Democrats, both suggested their election could lead a Republican takeover of the Assembly and Senate.
"My job is to generate energy and momentum that benefits everyone down ballot," Ciattarelli said. "I don’t want to be governor unless we have an elected Republican majority."
Singh said he has the best shot of turning the Legislature to the GOP, since he is pro-life and can appeal to the 1.8 million people who voted for President Donald Trump in the last election.
Singh said Ciattarelli is not a Trump supporter, so he can't garner Trump votes.
"I support Trump's policies," Ciattarelli said, such as Trump getting tough on China, winning the war against ISIS, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and appointing conservative justices to the Supreme Court.
Ciattarelli acknowledged he was a Chris Christie supporter in the 2016 presidential primary, not a Trump supporter.
And while Singh said he believed Trump was the real winner of the 2020 presidential election, Ciattarelli said it was Biden.
"We all know that Trump won," Singh said.
"Joe Biden won the presidency. Trump and his campaign filed 62 lawsuits around the country, and two went to the Supreme Court" where they lost 9-0, Ciattarelli said.
Both candidates said, if elected, they would work to make it easier to get a concealed carry permit for a handgun, and both said they would work to make the state less welcoming to undocumented immigrants.
And both agreed Gov. Phil Murphy and his administration should be held responsible for the large number of people who died of COVID-19 in nursing homes, after Murphy ordered the homes to take in COVID patients from hospitals.
Both also said they opposed mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and they opposed vaccination passports.
In a lighter moment, the two shared what irks them the most and what they love most about the Garden State, not as candidates but as residents.
For Singh, it was traffic that irked him and he loved the ability to get great food, visit the best beaches and find the best nightlife in the country.
Ciattarelli said he loved the potential of a state with highly educated workers and a varied transportation system. But he said if he has to "hear from one more person (who moved out of state) how they now own a 5,000 square-foot house and only pay $3,000 in property taxes, I'm going to punch a wall."
Murphy is the largest fundraiser of the gubernatorial candidates so far, having raised $7.8 million. Ciattarelli brought in $5.7 million and spent $4.4 million, but he has $1.3 million on hand, more than any other candidate.
Singh has raised about $500,000, mostly from family members, according to records.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
